Is the Washington Nationals Rebuild Heading in the Right Direction?

The 2019 World Series victory feels like eons ago. Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner, Juan Soto, Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and basically everyone else has moved on. Patrick Corbin is the lone player still holding on, and his $140 million contract is off the books at the end of the season.

Trading away Soto, Turner, and Scherzer bought back a list of prospects, some who have started to flourish in Washington, while others are on the cusp of debuting. To refresh your memory, here’s the return for each of the big trades trades:

Player Traded Return 2023 Stats Juan Soto MacKenzie Gore (MLB) 136.1 IP, 4.42 ERA, 4.89 FIP, 151 K CJ Abrams (MLB) .245/.300/.412, 18 HR, 47 SB, 90 wRC+ James Wood (AA, #16 overall prospect) .248/.334/.492, 18 HR, 10 SB, 124 wRC+ 87 games Jarlin Susana (A) 63 IP, 5.14 ERA, 4.54 FIP, 62 K Robert Hassell (AA) .225/.316/.324, 8 HR, 13 SB, 81 wRC+ Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Keibert Ruiz (MLB) .260/.308/.409, 18 HR, 10% K, 93 wRC+ Josiah Gray (MLB) 159 IP, 3.91 ERA, 4.93 FIP, 143 K Donovan Casey/Gerardo Carrillo Organizational Depth

While the return has not produced anyone with the ceiling of Soto, Scherzer, or Turner, it has helped build a young core in Washington. Gore has flashed at times and shown enough to at least stick in the rotation long term. No, he’s not the Ace they still need but developing into a top three in the rotation is not out of the question.

James Wood is a tooled up, 6’6″ outfielder with a ton of pop, but also swing and miss. While the range of outcomes is drastic, he has All-Star potential.