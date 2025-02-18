College Baseball: Monty’s Musings, Week 1

My highlight was seeing junior southpaw Dominic Fritton take the mound on Friday in the opening game. In 2023, Fritton was a freshman All-American boasting a sub-4.00 ERA while striking out 75 batters over 62.2 innings pitched.

His sophomore year, however, was a bit of a disappointment as the 6’1” hurler struggled with consistency and saw his season ERA balloon to 7.64 over 17 appearances. His home runs allowed total jump from seven to 22 while pitching fewer innings than the previous year.

Debuting in 2025 as the Friday starter, I was looking to see what development and adjustments Fritton has made since last season. There was still some inconsistency between innings, but their command improved vastly as his fastball sat in the low 90s, and his slider showed good movement.

“He had a really good fastball,” Avent said of his ace post-game. “[He] got his breaking ball over better late in the game. But I was hoping [he] was going to pound the zone a little more.”

Overall, Fritton went 4.1 innings in his debut and didn’t give up an earned run. He allowed three hits, two walks, and plunked a pair of hitters but struck out five and generated quite a few whiffs on the day. Of his 83 pitches, 52 were thrown for strikes.

He was still slightly inconsistent, but I’m optimistic after seeing his improvements firsthand. If he can maintain command of the fastball and slider, he’ll have a much improved season in 2025.