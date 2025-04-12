2025 MLB Draft Stock Watch: Week of 04.07.25
These '25 eligible prospects have been performing well ahead of the upcoming MLB draft.
The college baseball season is in its second half. We’re in the thick of conference play and are seeing consistently great conference matchups on a week-by-week basis.
In a new series at Just Baseball, we’ll continue checking in on a handful of ‘25 eligible draft prospects every few weeks and ask the question: Whose stock is up?
Let’s dig into our second edition of stock watch.
All stats were pulled on April 10, 2025.
Kade Anderson, LHP – LSU
47.1 IP, 2.85 ERA, 3.12 FIP, 39.7 K%, 6.3 BB%
Few things can boost your draft stock like shoving in the SEC. That’s what LSU lefty Kade Anderson has done all year. He recently outdueled Oklahoma righty and fellow first-round caliber prospect Kyson Witherspoon, tossing a complete game five hit shutout, striking out 14 in the process.
Anderson’s fastball sits 92-94 mph but has been as high as 96 mph, with ~19 inches of IVB from a pretty upright release. It’s a relatively smooth, simple delivery for the southpaw, who could still hang 20 pounds of good weight on a slender frame.
Anderson shows an affinity for spin, too. His curveball sits in the high 70s to low 80s and generates spin rates of ~2800 rpm. Anderson has added a sweeper with around 17 inches of horizontal break in 2025, and he has feel for a changeup.
This is a high-floored profile. A good frame, four usable pitches, consistent strike throwing, and an emerging track record of performance in the SEC. He’s a mid-to-back-end type as a pro and likely starts getting consideration at the end of the first round.
Charles Davalan, OF – Arkansas
34 G, .410/.497/.512 (1.209), 12 HR (17 XBH), 12.2 BB%, 5.5 K%
Davalan is an undersized Canadian-born transfer from FGCU. The headline here is outstanding bat-to-ball skills, but everything has taken a step forward this season for Arkansas, and he’s helped buoy a much-improved Razorbacks offense.
Davalan is striking out at a ridiculous 5.5% clip. That’s even better than his 12.7% mark in 2025 and speaks to small but impactful improvements in his swing decisions. He’s chasing a bit less and swinging in-zone a bit more. In addition to helping his on-base numbers, it’s allowed Davalan to access more offensive impact, posting batted ball events north of 110 mph in 2025.
This is an unusual profile carried by a really good hit tool. Several teams will be interested, given his improvements against stiffer competition.
Alex Lodise, INF – Florida State
32 G, .448/.500/.882 (1.321), 12 HR (24 XBH), 8 BB%, 22 K%
Alex Lodise has been on an incandescent heater for most of the 2025 season for Florida State. It’s a hyper-aggressive approach in a profile that’s carried by his power. Lodise excels doing damage on contact, with an EV90 of around 108 mph and a 95th percentile hard-hit rate.
Lodise swings at everything. He chases too much, and there’s some swing and miss in his game. The latter can be ameliorated by a drafting organization that can help him reign in his approach just a tick.
There’s good bat speed, present pull side power and emerging defensive skill that gives him at least a solid shot of sticking at shortstop long term. Lodise has vaulted himself somewhere in the day one range this cycle.
Jared Spencer, LHP – Texas
45 IP, 3.20 ERA, 3.60 FIP, 30.5 K%, 10.5 BB%
Spencer is an Indiana State transfer who is a 2025 senior. Although he’ll be 22 on draft day, he’s caught plenty of attention this season with some tweaks to his arsenal and his stuff taking a step forward for the Longhorns.
It’s a good frame for a starter, although there’s a lot of effort in the delivery for me. His fastball will sit in the mid-90s, although he’s run it up to 97-98 mph in shorter stints or when he’s revved up.
There’s a firm, upper-80s bullet slider that plenty of teams will value, in addition to a changeup he added this spring. He’s performed consistently in the SEC, which will help offset some of the relief risk in his profile. Spencer has done himself plenty of good so far in 2025.