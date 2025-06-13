Murray State Racers Took a Wild Ride to Get to Omaha, But Don’t Call Them Underdogs

There are 44 reasons for Murray State to feel like anything other than the Cinderella story, that’s at least how the Racers see it. And how can you blame them? They took the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title and conference tournament title. They then ran through the Mississippi regional, finishing off Ole Miss in front of 12,000 adversaries with the “if necessary” game to spare.

Advancing out of the regional as the four seed earned Dan Skirka’s team the opportunity to head out to Durham, where they won two-straight elimination games, dominating game two 19-9 before a suspenseful 5-4 win in the rubber match to go to Omaha for the first time in program history.

“Top to bottom, just a group that is special,” Skirka said. “They just compete. They play the game the right way. I think that just speaks volumes.”

Teams throughout the Missouri Valley Conference would tell you the conference has gotten stronger and its collective 17-9 record in regionals since 2021 would support that notion. That said, it would be difficult to call a team from the conference reaching Omaha anything but improbable.