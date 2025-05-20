College Baseball News & Notes: Final Week of the Regular Season

On the mound, the high-leverage arms in the backend have been game-changing. Mason Patel finished 6-1 without starting a game in the regular season, tossing over 40 innings and allowing only 8 walks. Georgia Southern transfer Jaylen Paden has been nails as well, pitching to a 2.01 conference ERA with a .198 BAA.

Georgia Tech’s postseason outlook is strong, with the potential to host a regional at Russ Chandler Stadium looking increasingly likely. The Yellow Jackets boast a No. 20 RPI, 12 Quad 1 wins, and an ACC regular-season title to their name.

As the top seed, they’ll look to carry that momentum into Durham for the ACC Tournament and further solidify their hosting resume.

Big 10 – Oregon Ducks (Overall: 41-13, Conf: 21-8)

The Oregon Ducks capped off their first season in the Big Ten with a statement, securing the regular season conference championship after a commanding sweep of Iowa.

Entering the weekend in a tight race with both the Hawkeyes and UCLA, Oregon took full control with three emphatic wins, outscoring Iowa 32–10 across the series.

Saturday’s finale was the exclamation point, a 13–6 win highlighted by five home runs, including two from junior Carter Garate, who finished the day with five RBIs.