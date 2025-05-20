College Baseball News & Notes: Final Week of the Regular Season
Details on all the conference champions, a final update to the top 25, and a draft spotlight on prep arm Seth Hernandez highlight this week's notes.
- Final Just Baseball Top 25 Update
- Conference Champions
- ACC, Big 10, Big 12, SEC
- Mid-Majors To Note
- MLB Draft Spotlight Player
- Other Top MLB Draft Performers
Final Just Baseball Top 25 Update
Who’s In
- #20 Dallas Baptist Patriots
- #25 Duke Blue Devils
- #16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- #24 Northeastern Huskies
- #14 Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- #21 TCU Horned Frogs
Who’s Out
- Arizona Wildcats
- Miami Hurricanes
- NC State Wolfpack
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Regular Season Conference Champions
ACC – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Overall: 39-16, Conf: 19-11)
Georgia Tech, unranked in our preseason Top 25, captured the 2025 ACC regular-season title with a 19–11 conference record, their first outright championship since 2005. The milestone serves as a fitting end to head coach Danny Hall’s 32-year career with the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech closed out the regular season with a thrilling series win over Duke and victories in 10 of their final 12 games.
The team’s offense was exceptionally strong during the conference, proven by their .310 batting average and .916 OPS. Drew Burress has been unreal this season, hitting .347 with 23 extra-base hits and a .462 OBP. Transfer Kyle Lodise has also been a wonderful acquisition as well for the Yellow Jackets thus far, finishing with 10 doubles, 10 home runs, and a 1.149 OPS.
On the mound, the high-leverage arms in the backend have been game-changing. Mason Patel finished 6-1 without starting a game in the regular season, tossing over 40 innings and allowing only 8 walks. Georgia Southern transfer Jaylen Paden has been nails as well, pitching to a 2.01 conference ERA with a .198 BAA.
Georgia Tech’s postseason outlook is strong, with the potential to host a regional at Russ Chandler Stadium looking increasingly likely. The Yellow Jackets boast a No. 20 RPI, 12 Quad 1 wins, and an ACC regular-season title to their name.
As the top seed, they’ll look to carry that momentum into Durham for the ACC Tournament and further solidify their hosting resume.
Big 10 – Oregon Ducks (Overall: 41-13, Conf: 21-8)
The Oregon Ducks capped off their first season in the Big Ten with a statement, securing the regular season conference championship after a commanding sweep of Iowa.
Entering the weekend in a tight race with both the Hawkeyes and UCLA, Oregon took full control with three emphatic wins, outscoring Iowa 32–10 across the series.
Saturday’s finale was the exclamation point, a 13–6 win highlighted by five home runs, including two from junior Carter Garate, who finished the day with five RBIs.
Ryan Cooney and Jacob Walsh also delivered big-time at the plate, while starter Jason Reitz kept Iowa in check over 5.2 efficient innings.
The Ducks were in must-win territory heading into the weekend, and they rose to the occasion with complete performances in all facets. Friday’s 9–6 win set up the decisive Saturday clincher, and Oregon never let its foot off the gas, scoring in nearly every inning.
Perhaps most impressive? The Ducks piled on 13 runs without a single hit from national home run leader Mason Neville, showing just how deep and dangerous this lineup can be.
Oregon now enters the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed riding a 10-game win streak, with one of the hottest offenses in the country and a bullpen that has turned into a legitimate strength.
Looking ahead, Oregon is positioned not just as a Big Ten favorite but as a national title contender. With 41 wins, a school-record 107 home runs, and series wins over top teams, this group has the firepower and momentum to make a deep postseason run.
Pool play for the Big 10 Championship Tournament begins Thursday in Omaha, where the Ducks will look to keep the bats hot and their winning ways alive.
Big 12 – West Virginia Mountaineers (Overall: 40-13, Conf: 19-9)
Despite dropping six of their final seven games, West Virginia put together a strong and successful regular season under first-year head coach Steve Sabins.
West Virginia opened the 2025 season on a tear, starting 13-0 and winning 17 of their first 18 games with dominant performances across the board. They closed out the regular season with 40 wins and a strong 19–9 record in Big 12 play.
At the plate, the top of West Virginia’s lineup remained a steady force throughout the season. Senior infielder Kyle West led the way in Big 12 play, finishing with a .381 batting average and a .512 on-base percentage, both among the conference’s best. Outfielder Jace Rinehart also made a major impact, hitting .346 with 18 extra-base hits in conference action.
On the mound, West Virginia featured several standout arms that turned heads this season. Right-hander Chase Meyer delivered an impressive sophomore campaign, striking out 40 batters over 27.2 innings while holding opponents to a .163 batting average. Left-hander Griffin Kirn brought consistency to the weekend rotation, logging nearly 55 innings with a 3.79 ERA and 61 strikeouts.
While West Virginia’s resume lacks standout success against top-tier opponents, finishing 4–7 in Quad 1 games, there’s no denying the impact of an impressive season under new leadership. In Steve Sabins’ first year as head coach, the Mountaineers racked up 40 wins, posted a top-30 RPI, went an outstanding 23–5 on the road, and notched 19 victories in a Power Four conference.
Expect West Virginia to earn a 2-seed on Selection Monday, ready to create chaos wherever they’re sent.
SEC – Texas Longhorns (Overall: 42-11, Conf: 22-8)
22 wins in the SEC are beyond impressive. The Longhorns only lost TWO series all season long. They got swept by #2-ranked Arkansas and lost a series to a red-hot Florida team.
They capped off the season this past weekend by taking a series on the road against a somewhat tough Oklahoma team. This gave them their 21st and 22nd SEC wins and a final regular season record of 42-11.
The series victory also helped them secure the #1 seed in the SEC tournament. It was more than well-earned by the Longhorns, who have faced adversity all year, especially with their injury troubles in losing ace Jared Spencer for the season and outfielder Max Belyeu.
Despite losing those key players, this team continued to find ways to win. It was a next-man-up mentality. Guys like Ruger Riojas, Will Gasparino, Jonah Williams, Dylan Volantis, and others stepped up to fill the void of Spencer and Belyeu.
We’ve said this multiple times as well, but this team is so well coached. A big hat tip to Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle, Max Weiner, Nolan Cain and the rest of the coaching staff. This is a team that does not make mistakes and competes every single day.
The Longhorns will look to continue their dominance of the SEC tournament this week in Hoover, Alabama. The #1 SEC team will look to hang onto the title of #1 overall team in the country as we approach the NCAA tourney.
Mid-Majors To Note
Atlantic 10 – Rhode Island Rams (Overall: 35-20, Conf: 22-8)
The Rhode Island Rams capped off a strong regular season by claiming the Atlantic 10 regular season title, finishing 35-20 overall and 22-8 in conference play to earn the No. 1 seed in next week’s A-10 Championship.
It’s been a consistent and impressive year for Rhody, who combined timely hitting and steady pitching to separate themselves from the pack in a competitive league.
With a bye into the second round, the Rams will open tournament play on Wednesday in Tysons, Virginia, facing either Davidson or Saint Joseph’s.
Now just a few wins away from punching their ticket to an NCAA Regional, Rhode Island has a chance to turn a standout regular season into a postseason run.
CAA Conference – Northeastern Huskies (Overall: 45-9, Conf: 25-2)
Northeastern wrapped up a historic regular season in style, setting a new program record with their 45th win and capping off a dominant weekend sweep of North Carolina A&T with a 12-0 run-rule victory.
The Huskies, now riding a 24-game win streak, finished 25-2 in conference play, just the second 25-win CAA season ever, and posted a jaw-dropping 23-1 home record at Friedman Diamond.
Starter Jordan Gottesman led the way with five shutout innings and nine strikeouts in the regular-season finale, backed by a deep and relentless lineup that put up crooked numbers in three different innings.
With the No. 1 seed locked up, Northeastern heads into the CAA Tournament in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina boasting the most wins and fewest losses in the country, ready to turn one of the most dominant seasons in college baseball into a postseason statement.
Conference USA – Dallas Baptist Patriots (Overall: 38-14, Conf: 21-6)
Dallas Baptist locked up the Conference USA regular season title with a 6-4 win over Liberty, capping off another dominant run through league play.
The Patriots improved to 20-5 in C-USA and 37-13 overall, using a mix of clutch hitting and strong pitching to seal the deal.
Ryan Borberg set a new career-high with eight strikeouts in a quality start, while Michael Dattalo continued his red-hot stretch with his 20th multi-hit game of the year.
Nathan Humphreys added his 16th homer and yet another multi-RBI performance, and Grant Jay extended his on-base streak to 52 games, tied for second all-time in DBU’s D1 era.
With their second regular-season title in three years, the Patriots are heading into the postseason with serious momentum and one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Mountain West Conference – Nevada Wolf Pack (Overall: 33-21, Conf: 19-11)
Nevada clinched its fourth Mountain West regular season title in dominant fashion, blanking San José State 12-0 behind another stellar pitching performance and a relentless offensive attack.
The Wolf Pack improved to 33-20 overall and 19-10 in conference play, locking up the No. 1 seed for next week’s Mountain West Championship in Mesa, Arizona.
Alessandro Castro set the tone with seven shutout innings, while Sean Yamaguchi led the charge at the plate with three doubles and five RBIs.
Nevada exploded for six runs in the fifth inning and never looked back, continuing a red-hot stretch at the right time. With the regular season title secured, the Pack heads into the postseason with confidence and will look to secure their spot in the NCAA tourney.
Southern Conference – East Tennessee State Pirates (Overall: 38-15, Conf: 14-7)
ETSU made history on Saturday, capturing its first outright SoCon regular season title since 1980 with a dominant 11-2 win over The Citadel.
The Bucs finished the regular season 38-15 overall and 14-7 in conference play, riding a 17-hit offensive outburst and strong pitching to lock up the No. 1 seed in next week’s SoCon Tournament.
Jamie Palmese and Axel Melendez led the way at the plate with matching 3-for-5 performances, while Brady Frederick tossed 4.1 shutout innings in relief to seal the win.
ETSU’s offense came alive after two quiet games, and the pitching duo of Harpster and Frederick kept The Citadel in check throughout. The Bucs now head to Greenville looking to turn a long-awaited regular season crown into a SoCon tournament championship.
Sun Belt Conference – Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (Overall: 44-11, Conf: 26-4)
Coastal Carolina erupted for 16 runs in a statement win over Old Dominion to clinch the outright Sun Belt regular season championship, the program’s 20th all-time and first since 2023.
The Chanticleers (43-11, 25-4 Sun Belt) used a seven-run sixth inning to break things open, part of a 14-run stretch across the final four frames, and locked up the No. 1 seed for next week’s conference tournament in Montgomery.
Ty Barrango led the offensive onslaught with four RBIs and four runs scored in a 3-for-4 day, while Jacob Morrison stayed perfect on the year, improving to 10-0 on the mound.
Coastal has now scored double-digit runs 18 times this season, and with a red-hot lineup and an ace leading the rotation, the Chants roll into the postseason as a clear title threat.
Draft Watch: Who’s Making Waves?
2025 Draft Spotlight Player of the Week
RHP Seth Hernandez – Corona HS (CA)
There’s no question why Seth Hernandez is viewed as the top prep arm in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-4 right-hander oozes projection, and his delivery is as smooth and athletic as they come. In a recent outing, his fastball sat 94–97 and touched 98 with late carry at the top of the zone, showing big-league velocity and strike-throwing feel.
He’s got a tight mid-to-upper-80s slider with cutter-like shape and a nasty low-80s changeup that faded hard out of the zone, easily one of the better changeups you’ll see from a high school arm. He also flashed a big, upper-70s breaking ball with real depth, giving him a four-pitch mix that’s already giving hitters fits. Between the athleticism, stuff, and mound presence, Hernandez is separating himself from the rest.
Top MLB Draft Performers
|Pitcher
|Stats
|LHP Justin Lamkin – Texas A&M
|9 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 K
|RHP Tyler Bremner – UC Santa Barbara
|7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 13 K
|LHP Kade Anderson – LSU
|6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K
|RHP Zane Taylor – UNC Wilmington
|7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K
|RHP Aidan Knaak – Clemson
|7 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 12 K
|RHP Jake Knapp – North Carolina
|9 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
|RHP Jay Woolfolk – Virginia
|8 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
|Hitter
|Stats
|OF Paxton Kling – Penn State
|4-for-11, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB
|SS Ryan Weingartner – Penn State
|3-for-11, HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 3 SB
|OF RJ Austin – Vanderbilt
|5-for-13, 3 2B, 4 RBI
|OF Nick Dumesnil – Cal Baptist
|5-for-15, HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB
|C Brody Donay – Florida
|6-for-12, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB
|3B Triston ‘Murf’ Gray – Fresno State
|7-for-15, 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 2 HBP
|C Carson Tinney – Notre Dame
|4-for-12, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, SB
|OF Devin Taylor – Indiana
|4-for-11, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 BB, SB
|OF Kien Vu – Arizona State
|8-for-17, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, SB
|OF Brandon Compton – Arizona State
|4-for-14, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB
|OF Isaiah Jackson – Arizona State
|5-for-14, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 2 BB, SB
|SS Dean Curley – Tennessee
|6-for-15, 2B, HR, RBI, 3 BB, SB
|3B/OF Andrew Fischer – Tennessee
|10-for-18, 3 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB
|SS Marek Houston – Wake Forest
|6-for-18, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB
|C Ike Irish – Auburn
|8-for-18, 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB
|SS Aiva Arquette – Oregon State
|7-for-17, 3 2B, RBI, BB, SB
|OF Cam Cannarella – Clemson
|8-for-14, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 2 SB
|SS Daniel Dickinson – LSU
|5-for-12, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, SB
|C Easton Carmichael – Oklahoma
|4-for-11, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB
|1B Ty Doucette – Rutgers
|5-for-12, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB
|OF Damian Bravo – Texas Tech
|10-for-17, 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 2 BB, 5 SB
|OF Charles Davalan – Arkansas
|6-for-14, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB
