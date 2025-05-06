College Baseball News & Notes – Week 12

The Wildcats rallied for four runs between the sixth and eighth innings, capped by a go-ahead sacrifice fly from pinch hitter Brendan Summerhill. Mathis Meurant continued his hot streak with a two-hit night and an RBI, while Maddox Mihalakis drove in two.

Collin McKinney struck out six over 4.1 innings in the start, and the bullpen took over from there. Raul Garayzar earned his first win with 3.2 scoreless frames, and Casey Hintz locked down the ninth for his second save.

In game three, TCU ended up winning 13-6. A much-needed win to save face for them going into next week. With the series win, Arizona moved to 15-8 in Big 12 play and secured at least a .500 conference record with seven games to go.

They seem like the favorites to be one of the other teams from the Big 12 to make the tourney not named West Virginia.

Oklahoma makes a statement in SEC play and takes down Ole Miss

A must-have series for both teams eyeing a potential regional host bid, Oklahoma came out on top, taking the series over the Rebels.

Recapping Oklahoma’s 2-0 game one win, a premier pitching duel took place between Hunter Elliott and Kyson Witherspoon. Both arms did phenomenal work against the opposing offenses and minimizing barrels and loud contact.

Elliott went 6.2 innings, giving up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts, while Witherspoon delivered seven shutout frames, allowing just one hit and fanning eight.

The game’s only scoring came in the bottom of the fifth, sparked by two walks and a bunt single to load the bases. Dawson Willis then put the ball in play, driving in the first run on a fielder’s choice. Leadoff hitter Trey Gambill followed and came through with a clutch RBI single, padding Oklahoma’s narrow lead with a second run.

The Sooners’ bullpen was lights out over the final two innings, limiting Ole Miss to just two hits in total, closing out game one in dominant fashion.

In game two, Oklahoma wasted no time drawing first blood against Ole Miss, with catcher Easton Carmichael launching a two-run homer and another run scoring on a fielder’s choice later in the first inning.

Fast forward to the fifth, and Carmichael struck again, crushing his second homer of the game, a solo shot. He capped off a monster performance, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI.

On the mound, junior left-hander Cade Crossland put together a quality start, pitching six innings, allowing two runs and only one walk while punching out eight, tying his season high.

The Oklahoma bullpen was dominant yet again, tossing the final three frames, allowing only one run and striking out another three.

Despite a strong push from Ole Miss throughout the game, it wasn’t enough, as Oklahoma held firm to secure a 5–3 win in game two and clinch the series.

The Sooners will absolutely make the tournament, but can they make a big enough push to host a possible regional in Norman? Currently sitting at 13-11 in SEC play, Oklahoma finishes out with Kentucky on the road and Texas at home.

The same question looms for Mike Bianco and his Rebels, who sit at 13–11 through eight weekends of SEC play. With series remaining at Mississippi State and at home against Auburn, the pressure is on to finish strong and solidify their postseason positioning.

LSU had it… but then they didn’t! Another massive series win for Texas A&M

What fireworks to end the series in the showdown between LSU and Texas A&M. Friday was rained out, and the two squared off in a double-header on Saturday.

Texas A&M and LSU split a tightly contested doubleheader on Saturday, with both games decided by two runs or fewer in front of over 15,000 fans at Olsen Field.

In game one, Ryan Prager turned in a gem for the Aggies, tossing seven innings of one-run ball to lead A&M to a 3-1 win.

Ben Royo stayed hot at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI, and two runs scored, while Hayden Schott and Caden Sorrell added key RBIs in a decisive seventh inning. Kaiden Wilson shut the door with 1.1 scoreless innings to notch his first career save.

In game two, LSU edged out a 2-1 victory behind a dominant performance from righty Anthony Eyanson, who pitched a complete game while striking out 14 Aggies. It all came down to game three! And boy, did it live up to the hype.

Texas A&M capped off a statement weekend with a 6-4 comeback win, securing the series and notching their third series victory over a top-2 opponent this season.

Down 4-2 in the eighth, the Aggies rallied behind Jace LaViolette’s two-out RBI infield single and Caden Sorrell’s go-ahead three-run blast, his 10th of the year, to take the lead. Just incredible!

The Aggies are hot and seem to be way back!

Midweek Upsets to Note

Not many midweek upsets this week, but the major news is Oregon completes a four-game sweep of the Oregon State Beavers after taking all three games in Eugene the weekend prior to the midweek in Corvallis.

UNC-Wilmington beats NC State 6-3

Oregon beats Oregon State 8-4

Draft Watch: Who’s Making Waves?

2025 Draft Spotlight Player of the Week

RHP Jacob Morrison, Coastal Carolina

Season Stats: 12 G, 67.1 IP, 8-0, 2.00 ERA, 46 H, 15 ER, 14 BB, 68 SO, 0.891 WHIP

After missing the 2024 campaign with injury, Jacob Morrison has surged from Coastal’s midweek starter to their Friday night ace, positioning himself very nicely in July.

While his first inning against Appalachian State saw its struggles, Morrison cruised across the next six, striking out eight across seven shutout frames.

A tall glass of water, Morrison’s easy operation stands out, and he pounds the strike zone. His fastball gets a good amount of swing-and-miss upstairs, but his mid-80s slider was the star of the show on Friday. He’ll flip in a mid-70s curveball and has feel for a change, as well.

Overall, Morrison has the tools to stick in a rotation, having some value in a back-end spot if his upward trajectory continues. He’s put himself firmly into Day 1 conversations, and if he’s not taken Day 1, he’s a sure bet to be amongst the first guys taken on Day 2.

Top MLB Draft Performers

Pitcher Stats LHP Kade Anderson, LSU 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 K RHP Aaron Savary, Iowa 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K RHP Aiven Cabral, Northeastern 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K LHP Joseph Dzierwa, Michigan State 9 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 K RHP Anthony Eyanson, LSU 9 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 14 K LHP JD Thompson. Vanderbilt 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 K RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K LHP Grayson Grinsell, Oregon 8 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K RHP Jacob Morrison, Coastal Carolina 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K RHP Justin Mitrovich, Elon 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K RHP Brian Curley, Georgia 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K RHP JB Middleton, Southern Miss 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Hitter Stats OF Nick Dumesnil, Cal Baptist 7-for-14, 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, SB OF Devin Taylor, Indiana 5-for-11, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 2 SB OF Slate Alford, Georgia 7-for-18, 3 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 BB OF Gavin Turley, Oregon State 5-for-14, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 2 HBP, SB OF Mason Neville, Oregon 5-for-13, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 6 BB

What’s Ahead

Upcoming Games & Draft Watch

Midweeks #9 Clemson vs. #17 Coastal Carolina (Tuesday) #14 Vanderbilt vs. Louisville (Tuesday) USC vs. UC Santa Barbara (Tuesday)

Weekend Series #24 NC State vs. #5 North Carolina (Thursday-Saturday) #19 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (Friday-Sunday) #14 Vanderbilt vs. #10 Tennessee (Friday-Sunday) Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (Friday-Sunday) #4 Georgia vs. #15 Alabama (Friday-Sunday) #1 Arkansas vs. #6 LSU (Friday-Sunday) #23 Florida vs. #2 Texas (Friday-Sunday) #18 Miami vs. Virginia (Friday-Sunday)



