On The Clock: Interview with Auburn Baseball Associate Head Coach Gabe Gross

Auburn baseball fans will get an inside look at the Tigers’ 2025 season as Associate Head Coach Gabe Gross joins On The Clock, the college baseball and MLB Draft podcast from Just Baseball Media.

A former Auburn standout in both football and baseball, Gross went on to play a decade of professional baseball, including seven seasons in the big leagues with Toronto, Milwaukee, Tampa Bay, and Oakland.

After his playing days, he dabbled in broadcasting before returning to Auburn in 2018 to help rebuild the Tigers into an SEC contender. In this episode, Gross reflects on his coaching philosophy, the evolution of Auburn’s program, and what it means to coach at the school that shaped his career.

Gross provided an in-depth breakdown of Auburn’s 2025 roster, highlighting key players on both sides of the ball. He’s particularly excited about a highly talented freshman class featuring standouts like Bud Terell, Chris Rembert, and Addison Klepsch, as well as returning veterans like Ike Irish and Cooper McMurray, who bring leadership and experience to the lineup.