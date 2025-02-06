On The Clock: Interview with Auburn Baseball Associate Head Coach Gabe Gross
The associate head coach for Auburn Gabe Gross joins the On the Clock podcast to talk about the Tigers ahead of the 2025 season.
Auburn baseball fans will get an inside look at the Tigers’ 2025 season as Associate Head Coach Gabe Gross joins On The Clock, the college baseball and MLB Draft podcast from Just Baseball Media.
A former Auburn standout in both football and baseball, Gross went on to play a decade of professional baseball, including seven seasons in the big leagues with Toronto, Milwaukee, Tampa Bay, and Oakland.
After his playing days, he dabbled in broadcasting before returning to Auburn in 2018 to help rebuild the Tigers into an SEC contender. In this episode, Gross reflects on his coaching philosophy, the evolution of Auburn’s program, and what it means to coach at the school that shaped his career.
Gross provided an in-depth breakdown of Auburn’s 2025 roster, highlighting key players on both sides of the ball. He’s particularly excited about a highly talented freshman class featuring standouts like Bud Terell, Chris Rembert, and Addison Klepsch, as well as returning veterans like Ike Irish and Cooper McMurray, who bring leadership and experience to the lineup.
On the pitching side, Gross praised Christian Chatterton and Jackson Sanders as young arms to watch, emphasizing the importance of depth and development in the grueling SEC schedule.
He also discussed how Auburn’s coaching staff builds team chemistry, especially in today’s ever-changing world of the transfer portal and NIL, ensuring that the Tigers’ culture remains strong amid roster turnover.
Beyond Auburn, Gross shared stories from his big league career, including the toughest pitchers he faced—notably Dámaso Marte and Jake Peavy, who kept him guessing every at-bat.
He also spoke candidly about the realities of minor league baseball, why so many top prospects are now choosing the college route, and what he’s learned from coaching some of the best hitters in the SEC.
In a fun twist, Gross revealed his dream coaching gig—not in baseball, but with the 80s Celtics or 90s Bulls, two legendary NBA teams he grew up admiring. It’s a must-listen for baseball fans, scouts, and anyone fascinated by the grind of college baseball and player development.
Apple: Listen here!
Spotify: Listen here!