2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regional Preview: Arkansas vs. Tennessee

Series Overview

#5 Arkansas Razorbacks

Overall: 46-13

Conference: 20-10

RPI: 3

SOS: 19

#17 Tennessee Volunteers

Overall: 46-17

Conference: 16-14

RPI: 13

SOS: 15

We got ourselves a good old-fashioned SEC powerhouse matchup for this Super Regional. Two 46-win teams in the SEC. While the Razorbacks had the better overall conference record, the Volunteers outperformed them in the SEC tournament.

These two teams squared off in the regular season for a three-game series where Arkansas took two of three. Each game was close though. The Razorbacks lost 10-7 on a Thursday night, but came back and won 8-6 and 8-4 in the next two games. This should be a real fun series.

Team Strengths & Weaknesses

Arkansas Razorbacks

Throughout the 2025 season, the Razorbacks looked like Omaha contenders through and through. This team went 20-10 in conference play and showed a balanced attack on both the mound and in the lineup.

Offensively, this team ranked 14th in runs scored per game, seventh in home runs, eighth in slugging percentage, 16th in batting average, and sixth in wRC+. They aren’t just good offensively, but loaded with star power and a lot of 2025 MLB Draft prospects.