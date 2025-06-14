College World Series Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks
Featuring some of the top MLB Draft prospects on a loaded roster, the Arkansas Razorbacks are the favorite to win the College World Series.
The Arkansas Razorbacks, in my opinion, are the deepest and most well-balanced team in the country. With a suffocating lineup that produced the third most home runs in the country with 124 total bombs.
After a slow start where the offense would appear to be the bottleneck of the Hogs yet again, they whipped into shape thanks to the ‘Bash Bruddahs’ in Wehiwa and Kuhio Aloy, adding in some of the best bats in the country to round out the lineup.
Their pitching staff not only rolls out arm-after-arm throwing high 90s, but they pitched to a 3.91 ERA, which was the tenth best in the country, and second best remaining in Omaha only behind Coastal Carolina.
After losing their sole game in the SEC Tournament to Ole Miss, the Hogs would steamroll their regional in Fayetteville, and while many thought their season would come to an end at the hands of Tony Vitello and the defending National Champion Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas would sweep the Vols in convincing fashion.
Having not lost a game in postseason play to this point, the Hogs are 5-0 with an impressive score differential of 41-13 without allowing more than four runs in any given game.
College World Series Outlook
I truly believe the Razorbacks are the best team remaining in the field, and are on the highway to Head Coach Dave Van Horn’s first National Title, which to many, would solidify him as one of the best to ever do it.
While losing their last appearance in the National Championship to Oregon State in 2018 on a dropped pop fly that haunts Razorbacks fans to this day, it’s lining up to be a poetic revenge story.
Between the front line starters, key bullpen pieces, and explosive lineups that have proved time and time again they can hit, and quite frankly mash the nation’s top pitchers, it’s hard not to love this team to win it all.
While their first game will be against the LSU Tigers, who took two-of-three from them in Baton Rouge late in the regular season, the Razorbacks are following the hot-cold-hot theory to a T, and I believe they’ll get their revenge in game one and storm their way to the title series.
Players to Watch
SS Wehiwa Aloy, Junior
It’s not to watch this Razorbacks team and not gravitate towards Wehiwa Aloy. Not only is he the staple of this Arkansas team, but he’s also a Golden Spikes Award Finalist, and if I were a betting man, I’d be willing to say he’ll go home with the award.
The #21 ranked prospect on the Just Baseball Top 300 for the 2025 MLB Draft, Aloy shows unbelievable pop, with a violent swing that consistently lifts balls to the pull side which have resulted in extra base hits galore.
Not only has Aloy been nearly unstoppable at the plate, he is one of the best infielders you’ll watch across the country. With a balance of smooth feet and hands, with freak athleticism that allows him to make plays that most can’t, it’s hard not to love the profile.
.348/.433/.668, 18 2B, 20 HR, 64 RBI
OF Charles Dalavan, Sophomore
Charles Dalavan has not only put his name on the map this season, but earned legitimate respect as one of the country’s best 2026 bats.
Showcasing silly power from the left-side despite only being 5 ‘9, Dalavan has been a huge piece of the Razorbacks’ success this season, specifically in his ability to drive in runs and go for extra-base hits. He also happens to lead the Hogs in stolen bases, albeit they are far from reliant on swiping bags.
With only 24 strikeouts to his 34 walks this season, Dalavan has provided patience at the plate, proved to be an extremely difficult out, and punished opposing teams for being aggressive against him.
.355/.444/.586, 12 2B, 14 HR, 59 RBI
IF Cam Kozeal, Sophomore
The Vanderbilt transfer has made an immediate impact since getting to Fayetteville, as he is second on the team in extra-base hits, only behind Wehiwa Aloy. Kozeal has provided a ton of depth to this lineup, and it’s players like him that make this team so difficult to beat.
While there is some swing-and-miss to him, the upside has been incredible, and we’ve seen how dangerous this team is when he gets going.
.346/.397/.636, 18 2B, 15 HR, 62 RBI
LHP Zach Root, Junior
If you told me a year ago Zach Root would be up to 98 with his fastball, I wouldn’t have believed you. As East Carolina’s right-hand man to ace Trey Yesavage, Root relied on the deception of his high-quality breaking ball, and funky motion to get hitters out; he’s turned into a power arm with the ability to dominate any team in the country since getting to Arkanasas.
The #36 ranked prospect on the Just Baseball Top 300 has been nothing shy of dominant this season, putting up ridiculous numbers across the board in the best conference in America. Not only is he built for the moment, but he’s going to take it and run with it, like we saw in his emotions against Tennessee in the super regional.
17 GS, 3.59 ERA, 92 ⅔ IP, 119 K, .221 B/AVG