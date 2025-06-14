College World Series Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks, in my opinion, are the deepest and most well-balanced team in the country. With a suffocating lineup that produced the third most home runs in the country with 124 total bombs.

After a slow start where the offense would appear to be the bottleneck of the Hogs yet again, they whipped into shape thanks to the ‘Bash Bruddahs’ in Wehiwa and Kuhio Aloy, adding in some of the best bats in the country to round out the lineup.

Their pitching staff not only rolls out arm-after-arm throwing high 90s, but they pitched to a 3.91 ERA, which was the tenth best in the country, and second best remaining in Omaha only behind Coastal Carolina.

After losing their sole game in the SEC Tournament to Ole Miss, the Hogs would steamroll their regional in Fayetteville, and while many thought their season would come to an end at the hands of Tony Vitello and the defending National Champion Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas would sweep the Vols in convincing fashion.