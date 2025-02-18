2025 MLB Draft: Interview with Wake Forest’s Marek Houston

Wake Forest shortstop Marek Houston is making a name for himself as one of the most exciting players in college baseball. He had an incredible weekend, hitting three home runs and posting a 2.218 OPS! Marek was a top-tier MLB Draft prospect before the season and his stock only continues to rise.

Known for his smooth defensive skills and ability to anchor the infield, Marek has become a cornerstone of the Demon Deacons’ success. But his journey to this point wasn’t without its challenges. Growing up, Marek honed his craft with an intense focus on fundamentals and a love for the game that drove him to stand out at every level of competition.

In this episode, he reflects on his early baseball experiences, the lessons he learned from those formative years, and how they shaped his approach to the game today.

Marek has embraced the challenge of competing against the best teams in the nation. He shares insights into his daily preparation, both on and off the field, that allow him to perform at such a high level.