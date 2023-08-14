Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Week 21: Kerry Carpenter

Boston's greatest hits:

— Kerry Carpenter's two-homer game (2023)

The Tigers have played him against lefties a bit more and it’s paying off. He’s hit a respectable .250 off southpaws and now is looking more and more like an everyday option. The wire is thin, pick up this power bat before someone beats you to it.

Zack Gelof – 2B – Oakland Athletics (6.5%)

2023 Stats: .253/.320/.560, 6 HR, 11 RBI, 6 SB, 141 wRC+

Not many people are watching the Athletics, which makes picking up their players that much easier. Gelof has been a fringe top 100 prospect coming up and has shown more power than anyone expected. Second is always a tough spot to roster, especially if you have dealt with injuries, and Gelof is worth a flier.

He’s been striking out close to 30% of the time and I do expect his numbers to tick down a touch but you never really know with rookies. I say ride the hot hand while you can.

Brandon Williamson – SP – Cincinnati Reds (11.2%)

2023 Stats: 4-2, 4.54 ERA, 5.00 FIP, 75.1 IP, 64 K

Williamson has had his ups and downs throughout his rookie year and recently has been pitching well. He did have a poor start in Chicago, but besides that, it was six starts with two or fewer runs. His velocity is back up where it needs to be, and considering how weak pitching options are he’s a fine pick up.