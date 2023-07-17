Week 17 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Carpenter, Durran, and a Top Prospect

CES brings massive power to the table.

90th percentile EV: 106.8 mph

AvgEV: 91 mph

Barrel%: 12%

Z-Con%: 83.5%

Chase: 40%(35% since June 1)

Contact: 73%

Hits all pitch types well#ATOBTTR https://t.co/Fob8R8tV6b pic.twitter.com/hlBs5UH8WU — Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) July 17, 2023

He should offer home run upside especially in Great American Ballpark. I would imagine he will get time at first and DH, but he’s also played third in the minors. How they fit him in the lineup will be a challenge, but you won’t find many players this late in the season with his upside on the wire.

Kerry Carpenter – OF – Detroit Tigers (1.2%)

2023 Stats: .269/.322/.538, 11 HR, 27 RBI, 0 SB, 135 wRC+

Carpenter has 17 home runs through his first 80 games and an impressive 21.5% HR/FB rate. The former 19th-round pick has upped his average, cut down on strikeouts, upped his hard hit rate and barrel rate from his brief stint last season.

Kerry Carpenter's first career multi-home run game! pic.twitter.com/7v4dDiKZxU — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 16, 2023

There’s no doubt Carpenter offers power without sinking your average, and the only thing holding him back is playing time. He’s sitting most nights against lefties, but I think that could change. He’s batting in the middle of the lineup and it is only a matter of time before his percent owned jumps.

Jarren Duran – OF – Boston Red Sox (24.5%)

2023 Stats: .319/.369/.517, 5 HR, 33 RBI, 17 SB, 138 wRC+

After a slow start to his career, Duran finally is breaking out this season. His speed made him a rosterable option in several leagues, and his bat is starting to catch up. He’s hitting the ball to all fields and I think he could even start to tap into a little more power.