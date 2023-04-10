Fantasy Baseball: Week 2 Waiver Wire

Known more for his defense than his offense, Straw can still provide fantasy value when he gets on base. Last season was a down year, but in 2021 Straw slashed .271/.349/.348 with 30 stolen bases. He’s going to rack up steals (six already) without providing any power.

The key to his fantasy value reaching a higher ceiling is his average. His .221 average in 2022 hurt him but if he can hover around .260 to .270, it’s possible to steal 40 stolen bases. Hitting in the nine hole hasn’t helped and if he keeps up this pace you might expect a bump in the lineup.

Brice Turang – 2B/SS – Milwaukee Brewers (13.4% ESPN)

2022 Stats: .316/.435/.526, 1 HR, 5 R, 5 RBI, 2 SB

The Brewers have several new names making an impact and Turang has taken over second base against righties. While he’s being used in a platoon, he’s at least not on the wrong side of the platoon. Last season in Triple-A Turang stole 34 bags while walking at a 10% clip and striking out only 19.5% of the time.

BRICE TURANG’S FIRST MLB HOME RUN IS A GRAND SLAM TO MAKE IT 10-0 BREWERS pic.twitter.com/PbdY1nqcFu — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 3, 2023

Another option for speed without a ton of power. Getting over 10 home runs and 30 stolen bases looks possible and you will have to bet on the average holding his value. With Oneil Cruz going down, Turang can fill a middle infield spot at least for the time being. He’s also a great flyer to take if you are waiting for Jose Altuve to return.

Aroldis Chapman – RP – Kansas City Royals (16% ESPN)

2022 Stats: 4 IP, 8 K, 0.00 ERA, 1 SV