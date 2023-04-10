Fantasy Baseball: Week 2 Waiver Wire
Brice Turang, Aroldis Chapman and Myles Straw headline the top players fantasy managers should look to add on the waiver wire right now.
If you’re like me, patience has already run thin on a few draft picks. A key injury is driving you to the wire in hopes of finding a breakout player and not just a hot start that will eventually flame out. We are here each week to help you identify which players to scoop up.
We covered a few of these players more in-depth on the Just Fantasy Baseball podcast. Subscribe on YouTube or your favorite podcast platform to make sure you do not miss an episode.
Stats as off 4/9/2023
Myles Straw – OF – Cleveland Guardians (18% ESPN)
2022 Stats: .370/.528/.444, 0 HR, 7 R, 4 RBI, 6 SB
Known more for his defense than his offense, Straw can still provide fantasy value when he gets on base. Last season was a down year, but in 2021 Straw slashed .271/.349/.348 with 30 stolen bases. He’s going to rack up steals (six already) without providing any power.
The key to his fantasy value reaching a higher ceiling is his average. His .221 average in 2022 hurt him but if he can hover around .260 to .270, it’s possible to steal 40 stolen bases. Hitting in the nine hole hasn’t helped and if he keeps up this pace you might expect a bump in the lineup.
Brice Turang – 2B/SS – Milwaukee Brewers (13.4% ESPN)
2022 Stats: .316/.435/.526, 1 HR, 5 R, 5 RBI, 2 SB
The Brewers have several new names making an impact and Turang has taken over second base against righties. While he’s being used in a platoon, he’s at least not on the wrong side of the platoon. Last season in Triple-A Turang stole 34 bags while walking at a 10% clip and striking out only 19.5% of the time.
Another option for speed without a ton of power. Getting over 10 home runs and 30 stolen bases looks possible and you will have to bet on the average holding his value. With Oneil Cruz going down, Turang can fill a middle infield spot at least for the time being. He’s also a great flyer to take if you are waiting for Jose Altuve to return.
Aroldis Chapman – RP – Kansas City Royals (16% ESPN)
2022 Stats: 4 IP, 8 K, 0.00 ERA, 1 SV
The lower pressure situation in Kansas City looks like it’s working for Chapman. His velocity is up to 99.6 mph, compared to only 97.5 mph last season. He’s pitching to a 66% whiff rate on his fastball to start the season and could take over the closer role sooner than later.
Picking up Chapman can help you now, but also pay off in the future. A prime deadline candidate, Chapman can be moved at the deadline to a contender and immediately increase his value by being placed in more save situations.
Pierce Johnson – RP – Colorado Rockies (8.1% ESPN)
2022 Stats: 3.0 IP, 7 K, 3.00 ERA, 2 SV
Johnson has been the de facto closer in Colorado due to Daniel Bard’s absence. Early signs have been promising. His fastball and curveball combination is producing a whiff rate around 40%, while limiting hard contact.
No one is quite sure how long Bard will be out, but if Johnson keeps pitching this way, it will be hard to take him out of the closers role. In the meantime, pick him up and and see if you can steal a few saves. He has enough of a track record to believe he can keep this up.
Ji Hwan Bae – 2B/OF – Pittsburgh Pirates (2.8% ESPN)
2022 Stats: .259/.286/.444, 1 HR, 5 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB
Tell me if you have heard this, a speed option without much power. What makes Bae different is his positional flexibility. So far he’s played seven games in center and five at second. With Cruz out, it’s possible he starts playing short as well.
Throughout the minors Bae has posted a high average with low strikeouts. In 10 games last season, he hit .333 and the bat-to-ball is good enough to give you a high average. Available even in deep leagues, you can get a good average with high stolen base upside without any concerns with playing time.