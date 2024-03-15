Top 10 Utility Players to Draft in 2024 Fantasy Baseball

But in the age of deferred money, Ohtani will make up the three most dangerous bats in the game at the top of the order alongside Betts and Freddie Freeman. Kind of scary to look at LA’s +194 differential last season and then realize they signed maybe the greatest baseball player of all time.

It’s hard to find a way you could argue against Mookie’s value. Did I mention he will soon be picking up shortstop eligibility, too?

Every single underlying batting category is blood red. I see zero weaknesses in his profile. He can hit to all fields and his 2023 max exit velocity was 110.1 while owning an expected WOBA of .407.

His barrel percentage alone almost doubled that of the average major leaguer; 12.4 to 6.9. Not sure why any pitcher would throw him a fastball in the zone since he hit 22 of them over the fence in 2023. You can’t even argue his off speed recognition is a hole because he had the best average on those balls out of any pitch type back in 2022.

Steals can be found on the waiver wire in today’s environment. However, I know Mookie has the ability to grab 25 even though he only got 14 in 2023.

It’s not a question of ability rather a matter of Freeman and Ohtani easily being able to drive him in without having to take the risk of stealing. Dave Roberts didn’t seem all that eager to give Betts the green light last season so don’t expect anything wild in that category.

Mookie should obviously be gone within the top five picks of any draft. If he somehow slips past this mark, grab him to lead your team. One lesson I’ve learned in my years playing fantasy baseball is that you should value consistency as one of the most vital characteristics when it comes to drafting and building a winning team. Betts is as dependable as they come.