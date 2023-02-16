Top 10 Fantasy Shortstops for 2023

3. Bo Bichette – Toronto Blue Jays – ADP 15

Bichette came into 2022 as a consensus top-10 fantasy player and for the first half of the season was wildly disappointing. He hit just .257 as his strikeout rate ballooned to 24% and was only successful stealing on 7 of his 13 attempts.

Bichette made an adjustment at the break and had one of the best second halves in all of baseball. His strikeout dipped to 19% as he hit .337 with 10 HR and 6 stolen bases (only caught twice). His 52.6% hard hit rate was sixth in all of baseball. If Bichette returns to his second half ways for the entire 2023 season, there could be a case for taking him above Bobby Witt Jr., but the questions about his stolen base upside are lingering. Target Bichette with confidence at the end of the first round and early in the second round.

4. Fernando Tatis Jr. – San Diego Padres – ADP 17

The short answer? A healthy Fernando Tatis Jr. could be the best overall fantasy baseball player in the game.

You can’t find another player with 40 HR and 30 SB upside on the board, but the issue is that it comes with somewhat significant injury risk. Players coming back from a torn labrum tend to see a decrease in power as Jeff Zimmerman notes below, but none of the players mentioned have the skillset of Tatis.

Hitters with a torn labrum in their shoulder (Tatis).



Jake Meyers ('21) – not back yet

Greg Bird ('16) – might have ended his career

Devin Mesoraco ('16)

Daric Barton ('11)

Posada ('08) – partial tear, back decent and then faded

Jesus Flores ('09) – career ender



Any others? — Jeff Zimmerman (@jeffwzimmerman) January 29, 2023

If there is a player on the board that could produce like a first rounder outside of the first round, Tatis is the guy. I’ll leave the risk assessment up to you.

5. Francisco Lindor – New York Mets – ADP 31

You cannot go wrong drafting Lindor. After a disappointing debut with the Mets in 2021, Lindor bounced right back in 2022 producing one of his best seasons ever. Lindor’s 22 stolen base attempts last season were his most since 2019. Hitting third in a stacked Mets lineup makes his profile very high-floor. A perfect mix of power and speed makes him a great pick in the top 30.