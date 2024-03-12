Five New Closers Who Could Be Gunning for Saves in 2024

Relievers are unpredictable. I mean, sure, baseball is unpredictable in general, but relievers are in a class of their own. It’s why the most dependable closers can still command massive free agents contracts, even if they only pitch 60 innings per year. Teams are willing to pay big bucks to ensure order at the most chaotic position.

Around this time last year, I wrote about two new closers to watch in 2023. Trevor May, a nine-year MLB veteran, was set to be the primary closer for the Oakland Athletics. Alex Lange, a promising young curveballer, was in line for the closing job with the Detroit Tigers.

Both pitchers ended up earning 20-plus saves last season, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing for either the veteran or the youngster. May spent a month on the IL dealing with anxiety, which could have played a role in his decision to retire this offseason. His traditional stats were excellent upon his return from the IL (1.99 ERA with 21 saves in 23 chances), but his underlying numbers (4.92 SIERA, 5.31 xFIP) might have been another reason he decided to hang up his hat.

Lange threw a career-best 66 IP with a respectable 3.68 ERA and 26 saves in 32 chances. However, his overall numbers weren’t nearly as impressive as they were the year before. He particularly struggled over the final four months of the season, and he ultimately recorded fewer than two-thirds of his team’s saves.