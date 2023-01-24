Two New Closers Taking on the Ninth in 2023

The title of “closer” was less meaningful than ever in 2022. For the first time in MLB history, more than 200 pitchers recorded a save – from Aaron Ashby to Zack Thompson and 220 arms in between. The Yankees and Dodgers led the way with 12 different pitchers to save a game, while even the Astros and Tigers at the bottom of the list still had 5 relievers earn at least one save.

Nevertheless, most teams will still name an official closer for the 2023 season. It’s a longstanding tradition, and pitchers in the bullpen tend to feel more comfortable when they have a better understanding of their role. Closers make the game more exciting for fans too, as names like Edwin Díaz, Ryan Helsley, and Jordan Romano demonstrate. The magic of baseball is rarely stronger than in the moment when a star closer jogs out of the bullpen with the game on the line.

It’s also exciting when a pitcher earns a closing job for the first time in his career. Whether he’s a seasoned veteran or an up-and-coming young stud, earning the title marks a significant moment in his big-league journey.

Most managers have yet to formally name a closer for 2023, preferring to wait until spring training to do so. That being said, as rosters begin to crystallize, it’s getting easier to predict who the choice for each team will be.