Fantasy Baseball: Week 8 Waiver Wire

He relies on a devastating curveball that produces a 46.7% whiff rate to go along with a 95 mph sinker. Lange’s stuff is legit, and the Tigers are starting to piece together some wins giving him more opportunities for saves.

Liam Hendricks – RP – Chicago White Sox (23% ESPN)

2023 Stats: N/A

One of the best stories of the season, Hendricks is set to return to the majors after a battle with caner. He is currently on a rehab assignment and will make his return to the White Sox in the near future. We know what type of high level arm he is, I expect that to return. Getting a closer of his caliber on the waiver is rare, so take advantage while you can.

Just a few weeks ago, White Sox reliever Liam Hendricks beat cancer.



Last night, he pitched in his first AAA game back.



He retired every batter he faced. pic.twitter.com/US3K9W9GlC — Religion of Sports (@religionofsport) May 6, 2023

Christopher Morel – UTL – Chicago Cubs (15% ESPN)

2023 Stats: .381/.381/.857, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 1 SB

I am sure you remember Morel from last season. He took off from the start with a blend of power and speed to go along with his multi-position eligibility, making him a hot name on the wire. Well, he started in Triple-A where he hit 11 home runs before getting called up. In his first week with the Cubs he’s already hit three dingers.

The Cubbies took care of the Twinkies tonight and Christopher Morel capped it off with a big boy blast! pic.twitter.com/9RItZ7kqHn — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 13, 2023

While Morel is one of my favorite players, the swing and miss can still be a concern. Around 30% K% is high and will hurt you in a point league, and could lead to Morel’s paying time being sporadic. At the very least he’s a great bench option.