Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 Third Basemen

The hot corner is a difficult position for fantasy owners. Do you use a top 30ish pick on one of the five elite options, or do you play the waiting game. The drop off comes quickly, leaving you with rookies, veterans, and limited players quickly.

In my opinion, third base is a position I am targeting very early. I’ll plan on drafting someone on the top six of this list, and play the value game elsewhere. That’s not to say there is not value to be had, but the safe route is preferred for me.

Don’t forget you can listen to Colby Olson and myself breakdown the top 10, and also the sleepers, over on the Just Fantasy Baseball podcast.

1. Jose Ramirez – Cleveland Guardians

2022 Stats: .280/.355/.514 , 29 HR, 90 R, 126 RBI, 20 SB