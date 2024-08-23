Washington Nationals Top 15 Prospects For 2024
Dylan Crews headlines the list, but the blockbuster Juan Soto haul in 2022 may still be paying dividends for Washington's farm in 2024.
The Washington Nationals dove as head-first into a rebuild as any organization in Major League Baseball in recent memory when they moved superstar outfielder Juan Soto at the 2022 Trade Deadline. While Soto’s star power net Mike Rizzo and company the likes of MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, and former No. 1 overall prospect James Wood, Washington still has two more top 15 prospects in their system from that single transaction.
However, the Nats’ retooling extends far beyond one trade. Slot allocation smarts net them both Wake Forest infielder Seaver King and Cal catcher Caleb Lomavita at first round values in last month’s draft, which comes a year removed from taking one of the greatest players in college baseball history in LSU center fielder Dylan Crews at No. 2 overall. It’s been a rough few seasons for the Washington Nationals, but this system is feeding a young and exciting team, which could be ready to compete again in the not-so-distant future.
1. Dylan Crews – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (2), 2023 (WAS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|50/60
|50/60
|60/60
|60/60
|60
One of the best college prospects we had seen in some time, Crews offers a rare blend of floor and ceiling.
Offense
Crews is as athletic of a hitter as they come. He really gets into his lower half, sinking deep into his back hip as he loads. Elite hip mobility and body control allow Crews to use the ground effectively to generate power, boasting plus plus bat speed. He gets to difficult pitches and has no problem turning around premium velocity.
The raw power is easily plus, running a 90th percentile exit velocity north of 106 MPH, but a slightly elevated ground ball rate and challenges pulling fastballs in the air have hampered his game power some.
Crews loves to work back through the middle, crushing laser beams out to dead center that get out in a hurry. Most notably, Crews took Braxton Ashcraft out to dead center at 114 MPH, reminding us just how much power and explosion is in a relatively standard frame.
After struggling a bit to stay on high quality spin out of the gate, Crews has been extremely productive against spin, OPS’ing right around .850 through his first 100 games of the 2024 season between Double-A and Triple-A. Similarly, Crews has regained much of his renowned plate discipline as he has settled into pro ball more.
Crews may not fully tap into his plus raw power until he is a few years into the big leagues, but even if the game power is closer to above average, his above average feel to hit and plate discipline along with a knack for scorching line drives to all fields should make him a top of the order threat. With more comfort and consistency pulling fastballs, Crews could hover around 25-30 homers annually.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Crews has a good feel for center field, getting excellent jumps off of the bat while looking comfortable with his routes. He has worked hard on his first step and reads since entering pro ball, gliding across the outfield with the closing speed to kick it into another gear when he needs to. His plus arm only solidifies his plus defensive value in centerfield.
A fringe-plus runner, Crews has made it a point to steal more bases as a pro, swiping 25 bags on 30 tries through his first 98 games of the 2024 season.
Outlook
It’s extremely difficult to poke a hole in the game of Dylan Crews. After being considered one of the best prep prospects in his class, Crews went on to somehow exceed expectations by hitting .380/.498/.689 in three seasons at LSU. While the numbers have gone from video game to above average in pro ball, Crews has climbed the Minor Leagues quickly and looks more polished every time you check in.
The tools, track record, makeup and performance on the big stage made Crews a slam dunk pick for the Nationals at No. 2 right after Paul Skenes. You’d be hard pressed to find a higher probability everyday centerfielder in the Minor Leagues and he still has perennial All Star upside.
2. Jarlin Susana – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.7M 2022, (SDP) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/70
|50/55
|40/50
|40/45
|55
Acquired by the Nationals in the Juan Soto haul, Susana turned heads at the complex with electrifying stuff, headlined by a triple digits fastball that he struggle to reign in. Now filling up the strike zone in High-A, Susana’s stock is skyrocketing.
Arsenal
Easily some of the best raw stuff in the Minor Leagues, Susana offers two distinct fastballs: a four seamer that averages 100 MPH and a two seamer at 99 MPH. He can run the four seamer up to 103 MPH, exploding through the zone and dominating at the top third. His two seamer averages 14 inches of horizontal run and is mostly utilized to blow up righties inside or catch them looking at the back door.
His cutterish slider at 89-91 MPH has consistently left hitters baffled, with hard gyro break that dives beneath the barrels of hitters from both sides of the plate. Through his first 18 starts of 2024, opponents hit just .140 against the offering with even splits. His command of the pitch has really come along, landing it for a strike 67% of the time. The action of both his two seamer and slider result in plenty of ground balls, helping him keep his pitch count down.
Susana will also mix in a slurvy curveball in the mid 80s that flashes above average. Rounding out his arsenal is a power changeup that he will mix in a couple times per start in the low 90s. It has a chance to be a solid fourth offering if he finds more comfort and feel for it.
Outlook
Susana has exclusively worked out of the stretch for most of his pro career, however something clicked for him mid-way through his age 19 season, repeating his release point much more consistently with a delivery that does not appear high effort for the output that the 6-foot-6 power pitcher is generating. While two distinct fastballs at 100 MPH and a wipeout slider gives Susana the floor of a high leverage arm, his shocking strides in the command department and ability to generate ground balls now have him tracking like a high-upside starter, albeit, still with plenty of volatility.
3. Brady House – 3B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (11), 2021 (WAS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|30/40
|50/60
|50/50
|55/55
|55
House puts on as fun of a display in batting practice as you’ll see from a prospect and has remained productive at each stop despite being younger than his competition. A poor approach has undermined his game power and consistency some at the upper levels.
Offense
A simple set up and pre-swing moves, House features a minimal hand load from his starting position along with a low, hovering leg kick that he starts early. He consistently is in position to see the ball early, perhaps resulting in a bit more aggressiveness at the plate, running a chase rate north of 30% in his professional career. The positive angle is that his simple moves and readiness to hit have helped him make more contact than expected from a prep power hitting archetype, but that may also have something to do with swing path.
For a hitter with plus raw power, House’s swing is a bit flat, resulting in more ground balls than desired and suppressed game power. He puts on shows in batting practice with the ability to demolish upper deck tanks, but in games, House is more line-drive oriented.
He still hits the ball hard consistently, with plus exit velocities to all fields. If House can create a bit more leverage in his swing and improve his selectiveness at the plate, he could develop into an offensive force, with 30 home runs being very attainable.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a shortstop, the big-bodied House as since moved over to the hot corner where he has solid range and a big arm to give him well above average defensive potential. As he gains reps, he could develop into a plus defender at the position. Though not a clog on the base paths, House is an average runner who won’t try to steal very often.
Outlook
In what is his first full healthy season in 2023, House quickly reminded everybody why the Nationals selected him 11th overall in 2021. He has the raw power potential to hit 30 home runs with a feel to hit that continues to improve. Providing defensive value at the hot corner as well, House has the potential to be an above average everyday third baseman who can make some all star appearances, if he can cut down on the chase and drive the ball in the air with more consistency. He likely settles as a volatile, power hitting third baseman who racks up above average WAR figures through just enough slug and good defense.
4. Travis Sykora – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (71), 2023 (WSN) | ETA: 2026
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|50/60
|60/60
|45/55
|35/50
|50
A powerful prep arm who overpowered hitters on the summer circuit, the Nationals shelled out borderline-first round money to sign Sykora away from the University of Texas.
Arsenal
Standing at 6-foot-6 with a three pitch mix that generates plenty of whiff, Sykora really turned heads as an amateur with a fastball that can get into the upper 90s but sits 94-96 mph. While characteristics are more generic, the pitch performs well off of the sheer velocity from his unique short arm release, setting up his secondaries well. He still has room to improve in regards to his command of the heater, tending to throw too many non-competitive fastballs well above the zone.
His slider is his go-to out pitch at 83-85 mph with gyro break, tunneling off of his fastball well with the downward action from his tough release. The pitch picks up plenty of swing and miss (25% whiff rate) and when hitters are fortunate enough to get to it, it’s typically weak contact on the ground. He commands the pitch more consistently than his fastball at this point, landing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time.
Rounding out the arsenal for Sykora is a splitter in the mid 80s that flashes above average. He maintains his arm speed well while killing spin to around 1,200 RPM, helping it drop late. With a more consistent feel for the pitch, it could play closer to plus, racking up gaudy whiff numbers when it is around the zone. He has started to find a better feel for the pitch as the season has progressed.
Outlook
For a prep arm with such exciting stuff, Sykora has a pretty good feel to pitch and will even do little things like speeding up his delivery or slowing it down to throw off hitter’s timing. He throws enough strikes to maintain a reasonable walk rate, but he tends to mix in too many non-competitive pitches at this stage, particularly with his fastball. Sykora enjoyed quite an impressive season for a 6-foot-6 prep arm who was still 19 years old at season’s start, already flashing middle rotation upside. As he climbs levels, location and execution will become more important, but three at least above average offerings and a unique delivery makes Sykora the most exciting Nationals pitching prospect not named Jarlin Susana.
5. Seaver King – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (10), 2024 (WAS) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|30/40
|40/50
|60/60
|40/50
|50
An explosive athlete with defensive versatility, King possesses exciting tools that he could get into more consistently with further refinement.
Offense
King’s operation is simple in the box, starting with his hands relaxed and low by his shoulder before pulling them backwards in tandem with a small hovering stride that he starts early. Despite the minimal movement, King deploys plus bat speed with lightning quick hands, racking up plus exit velocities.
He’s adjustable in the box and has a good feel for the barrel that can be undermined by poor pitch recognition. His barrel maneuverability helps hedge King’s challenges recognizing spin, but he will need to improve in that regard as he climbs the professional ranks. It’s important to note that King transferred from Division II Wingate, so his one season at Wake Forest was quite the leap and he handled it extremely well aside from the spike in chase against spin.
Based on the exit velocities and bat speed, King easily possesses plus raw power, but his flatter swing path results in more hard ground balls and line drives. He could benefit from elevating more, however the handsy, flatter path is also how he is able to make consistent contact. Improved pitch selection should also help him tap into more in game pop.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, King’s athleticism is plenty evident wherever he plays defense. His arm is at least average, giving him a chance to stick at shortstop as his actions become more natural, but he could also profile well in centerfield or third base. King is still working to translate his speed into stolen bases, but he has no problem grabbing an extra 90 feet on balls in the gap or beating out a tough play to first.
Outlook
King will likely be more of a project than the other collegiate bats selected in the top half of the first round, but he boasts as loud of tools as just about anyone in the class. It will be interesting to see if the Nationals view King more as a true shortstop or a super-utility starter who could serve a Chris Taylor type of role. Offensively, he has the goods to hit for both average and power if he makes a leap in the swing decision/plate discipline department. There’s a wide range of outcomes for a player like King, but his defensive versatility combined with his speed and power elevates his floor.
6. Cade Cavalli – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (22), 2020 (WSN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|50/50
|60/70
|55/55
|45/45
|50
It’s difficult to gauge what type of Cavalli could be there if/when he is finally back healthy. Due to shoulder issues and Tommy John surgery, Cavalli has thrown just 12.2 innings since the start of the 2023 season. His rehab was shut down after just three appearances and he has not made it back out on a mound in a game setting since his last rehab appearance in June. The pitcher we saw in 2022 boasted multiple big league plus pitches and a fastball that can touch triple digits.
Arsenal
Last time we saw Cavalli throw significant innings (97 IP in 2022), his fastball sat 96-98 mph, touching triple digits. In his roughly six rehab innings before being shut down in 2024, Cavalli sat around 96 mph. Even at his best, the heater performed more on sheer velocity than any unique characteristics, only adding to the importance that his heater maintains its plus exit velocity when we see him on the mound next.
Cavalli is more than just his fastball though. He possesses an assortment of impressive secondaries headlined by his plus power curveball in the mid 80s with nasty downward bite. At his best, the pitch has run up to the upper 80s, flashing double plus with the depth he is still able to maintain. His changeup is an above average offering in the upper 80s, averaging 18 inches of horizontal movement. He maintains his arm speed well, mirroring his fastball before fading late, helping create high in zone whiff rates. When he has a feel for it, it plays like a plus pitch, however it has been inconsistent for him.
His slider gives him a fourth big league caliber offering, but is closer to average with gyro break in the upper 80s. The shorter movement it features makes it easier for Cavalli to land it for a strike with as much consistency as his any pitch in his arsenal.
Outlook
Cavalli’s command was fringy prior to injury, serving as a variable that could hold him back from his No. 2 upside and now his elbow and shoulder issues cast a much more concerning cloud over the bright future of the 2020 first rounder. The hope is that the Nationals erred on the side of caution and Cavalli’s quick shut down during his rehab process was more a factor of residual soreness in the the process back from Tommy John surgery rather than any further structural damage.
With the stuff that he has, there’s always the fallback of high-leverage relief, but even a slightly subdued Cavalli could be a fringe middle-rotation arm with his quality of stuff. It’s all about health.
7. Caleb Lomavita – C – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CBA Round (39), 2024 (WAS) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|30/35
|40/50
|55/55
|45/55
|45+
A strong defender behind the dish with decent offensive tools, Lomavita has the ingredients to be an everyday backstop with refinement on the offensive side of things.
Offense
Starting upright with the weight of his front foot up on his toe, Lomavita uses a hybrid between a hovering stride and toe tap, ultimately getting his foot down early. Getting to his launch position so early may play a part in his extremely high swing rates, but it also likely plays a part in his quality contact rates.
Lomavita was tough to beat within the zone at the University of California with a good enough feel for the barrel to spoil tough pitches. His exit velocities were above average though his flatter swing is more likely to produce doubles than consistent home run loft. He rarely missed hangers in college and still elevates enough to hit 15-20 home runs with his raw impact.
Between his feel for the barrel and raw power, there’s enough offensive talent there to be a starting catcher if the swing decisions improve. The challenge is, it will need to be a rather drastic improvement as he walked just 12 times in 258 plate appearances in his draft year and gives away too many at bats with early swings.
Defense/Speed
An extremely athletic catcher, Lomavita moves well behind the dish and has the skill set to be an above average defender. He relies on natural ability more than fundamentals at this stage. His arm is above average with improving accuracy and as his blocking fundamentals have shored up, his athleticism has really shined through. His receiving should get to average as well with more reps. He’s an above average runner who swiped 36 bags in 158 collegiate games.
Outlook
Lomavita’s volatility and positional risk have him on the cusp of the 50 future value tier, but he will need to show some refinement on both sides of the equation to make the leap. There’s no doubting the physical talent that Lomavita possesses both offensively and defensively with the athleticism to fall back at a corner outfield position if needed. There’s hope for a Logan O’Hoppe type of backstop if he progresses the way the Nationals hope with the fallback of a quality backup, assuming the defense comes along more easily than the offense as anticipated.
8. Alex Clemmey – LHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (58), 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2027
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|50/60
|60/70
|40/50
|35/45
|45+
Electric stuff from the left side of a 6-foot-6 frame earned Clemmey a $2.3 million payday to sign him away from a Vanderbilt commitment. Though very raw, Clemmey’s stuff has been as advertised in pro ball.
Arsenal
A three pitch mix that is mostly dominated by his fastball and slider, Clemmey’s changeup is a work in progress as well. His fastball sits in the mid 90s, topping at 97 mph. It has not performed quite as well as evaluators had anticipated in the early days of his professional career due a mixture of inconsistent command and characteristics.
Standing at 6-foot-6, his release point is higher than what would be expected from his high three-quarters angle and with only 13 inches of vertical movement, the heater stays on a fairly comfortable plane for hitters. It’s worth wondering if a two-seamer would be worth trying to add to the equation for Clemmey.
His best pitch is his wipeout slider at 83-85 mph. Given how long Clemmey stays closed before delivering the pitch, the slider can be really difficult for hitters to pick up out of his hand and the horizontal movement plays up from his release point. He will throw some with more true sweep while others will have some vertical depth as well, making it an effective pitch to both lefties and righties.
Rounding out the arsenal is a firm changeup in the upper 80s that flashes some arm side run. Given the aforementioned components of his release, the pitch could perform better than the metrics would imply to righties given how late they see the baseball. It could ultimately play as an average pitch as he gains feel for it.
Outlook
There’s a fair amount of effort in Clemmey’s delivery, which paired with his below average command, implies reliever risk. On the positive side, Clemmey turns 19 years old at the All Star break and is relatively advanced for a 6-foo-6 cold weather prep southpaw. If he can find more consistency with his fastball and overall command, there’s a chance for a middle-rotation arm. If not, Clemmey could be a high-leverage reliever reminiscent of Tanner Scott.
9. Daylen Lile – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (47), 2021 (WAS) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/50
|30/40
|55/55
|40/50
|45+
An overslot second round pick in 2021 out of the Kentucky prep ranks, Lile’s first full pro season was wiped out due to Tommy John surgery. His well-rounded offensive approach shined through in 2023, helping him make up for lost time, reaching Double-A in his second full season at 21 years old.
Offense
Lile’s operation is as simple as they come, starting with a slight bend a the knees and his hands relaxed just above his shoulder. He sinks into his back side, using a toe tap for timing and minimal hand movement with his load. The moves are easy to repeat and Lile is consistently on time, helping him produce above average contact rates and make solid swing decisions.
He could benefit from getting his lower half more involved, to tap into more power as there is not much of an engagement into his back side or into his base other than the slight weight shift that he seems to come out of prematurely at times with his toe tap.
His barrel lives in the zone for a long time, allowing him to spray the ball to all fields with a path that keeps ground ball rates at bay. Given his ability to get the ball in the air, there’s hope that Lile can hit 15 or so homers if he can tap into a bit more in the exit velocity department. If not, there’s at least gap to gap power for Lile, who could pile up doubles.
Defense/Speed
Lile’s bat is ahead of his glove as the athletic outfielder is still learning how to convert his above average speed into games more usefully. His reads in the outfield are shaky, resulting in a move from center to left field where his closing speed broadens his margin for error. His arm strength is fringy with hope that he will continue to regain some zip on his throws the further he is removed from Tommy John surgery. There seems to be a bit of an adjustment period at each level when it comes to stealing bases, but he should be a threat for 20 bags annually.
Outlook
If Lile could play a viable centerfield, his outlook would be rosier as his offensive profile is quite sound and he has impressed at each stop (besides 19 games at the complex in his pro debut), even making a smooth transition to Double-A in his age 21 season. Lile hits lefties well and has a knack for finding the gaps, compiling 18 triples in just over 200 pro games at the time of this report.
Being limited to a corner surely puts more pressure on Lile’s ability to slug and he does not have much room left in his frame. That said, there could be some adjustments in the box or bat speed-oriented training to help him bump the exit velocities a tick or two. If he can reach closer to fringy power, Lile could be an average regular in left. Maybe something like a David Peralta lite.
10. Yohandy Morales – 1B/3B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (40), 2023 (WAS) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|40/50
|45/55
|45/40
|40/50
|45
A long-levered slugger with a track record of mashing Morales has been more challenged to get into his plus raw power in games as a pro and looks like he may slide over to first base.
Offense
Starting with a narrow base and a slightly closed stance, Morales starts his load with a slight sink into his back side before getting into a small stride. He opens himself up some with his stride somewhat stepping in the bucket, likely in an effort to free up the barrel as it gets wrapped behind him due to a pronounced barrel tip in his hand load. The bat goes from flat to an 80 degree angle, which can make it really difficult to get back on plane, especially with longer levers.
Morales can somewaht get away with it thanks to his plus bat speed, but his mechanics can make it difficult to pull the ball in the air consistently. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 mph is plus, undercut by a pulled fly ball percentage of just 13% (roughly 10% below average). He has the juice to leave the yard the other way with ease, which is where the majority of his extra base hits have gone in 2024.
He has largely been an aggressive hitter throughout his career, making progress with his swing decisions at the Double-A level, providing some optimism that he can grow into average plate discipline. He has improved his ability to recognize and hit spin, bolstering his iffy hit tool out look some.
While Morales has the raw power to hit close to 30 home runs, he will need to make some pretty significant adjustments in the box to be able to tap into his power in games. His pre-swing moves are not conducive to staying connected and his barrel slot only makes it harder to turn hard stuff around, especially in the air.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus arm and decent hands give Morales a shot to play a passable third base, though his iffy range and footwork have led the Nationals to give him more run at first base where he is an above average defender. He tracks fly balls well into the shallow outfield and foul territory and could be worth a look in right field where his arm would likely play close to 70 grade.
Outlook
Regardless of whether he is a third baseman or first baseman, Morales will need to tap into more game power to be a regular. That said, a move to first base would only put more pressure on the bat. He has showed some signs of progress in his second pro season despite missing time with a thumb injury in May. He will likely need to make some mechanical adjustments in the box heading into 2025 to project as more than a platoon power piece.
11. Tyler Stuart – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’9″, 250 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (179), 2023 (NYM) | ETA: 2025
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|45/50
|50/55
|45
A towering high-floor arm who has kept runs off of the board at each level, Stuart’s projected like a multi-inning reliever due to his mostly average stuff. He enjoyed a slight tick up in 2024, paired with improved command, providing optimism that he could grab the last spot in a rotation. He was acquired for Jesse Winker at the 2024 trade deadline.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix, Stuart utilizes a pair of fastballs, a slider and a changeup. He splits the usage of his two fastballs evenly and has seen the velocity on both offerings jump by nearly a full tick, sitting 93-95 mph, touching 97 mph. The sinker is the more effective of the two, averaging around 16 inches of horizontal movement and some heaviness, garnering a ground ball rate just south of 60%.
He has done a better job of releasing his four seamer from a more similar slot, not only making it more difficult for hitters to differentiate out of the hand, but also helping him locate it more consistently. He will use it more against lefties to climb the ladder.
His best pitch is his 83-85 mph slider with tight, late sweep. He will confidently use it against both righties and lefties who combined for a slash line of .145/.194/.197 in his 21 starts prior to his Triple-A promotion in 2024. The development Stuart’s changeup has been a huge difference maker for him, especially at the upper levels.
The pitch more similarly mirrors his sinker than last year movement wise, now with an extra tick of separation. His command of it is still a bit inconsistent, but he has found plenty of success with it as a weak-contact inducer to both lefties and righties with decent whiff and chase rates, making it a viable complement to his slider.
Outlook
Stuart has been overlooked as an older pitching prospect who will be 25 years old to start the 2025 season, however his progress in what was only his second full pro season elevated his perceived ceiling enough to reasonably envision a No. 5 starter. Standing at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Stuart was a three sport athlete in high school, excelling at both football and basketball before signing on to play baseball at Southern Miss where he almost entirely worked out of relief in his collegiate career.
In a sense, 2024 was only Stuart’s second season as a starter and after racking up 110.2 innings in 2023, he should finish 2024 around 130 innings with a chance to make starts for the Nationals next season. He will always be dependent on his above average command to consistently get outs, but he could be an innings eating No. 5 starter for the Nationals as soon as 2025.
12. Jose Tena – UTIL – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’11”, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $400K – 2017 (CLE) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|40/40
|55/55
|50/50
|50/55
|45
Tena has tapped into much more power while demonstrating the ability to play a solid shortstop and move around the diamond, elevating his stock. He made some similar adjustments to Jhonkensy Noel with his setup, starting far more stacked on his back side with his hands lower. His average exit velocity has jumped by a tick with his 90th percentile exit velocity up nearly 4 mph from 2023.
His plus arm plays well on the left side of the infield and he has strong instincts, seemingly always making the heads up play. He has the tendency to sit back and rely on his plus arm at times and will field balls off to the side far from his throwing arm which can sometimes complicate the transfer, but he should be at least an average big league shortstop as he cleans up his actions a bit more.
While he’s aggressive with some whiff concerns, he has consistently posted strong numbers left on left and the uptick in power takes some pressure off of the fringy hit tool. Tena is a quality utility option who can plug in at shortstop.
13. Luke Dickerson – SS/2B – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (44), 2024 (WSN) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|N/A
|35/55
|60/60
|35/45
|45
Physically mature and filled out yet athletic, Dickerson was a two sport star at Morris Knolls HS, winning the New Jersey state championship in hockey before his monster spring on the diamond. He boasts an athletic operation in the box, getting into a big leg kick that he controls really well with a good overall feel for his body while producing impressive bat speed.
Dickerson is a candidate to move off of shortstop and his plus speed could play well in centerfield. Older for the class as a late-rising northeast prospect, looks have been limited overall at Dickerson, but there’s clear upside in the 2nd round pick who the Nationals gave late first round money to ($3.8 million) in order to sign him away from Virginia.
14. Kevin Bazzell – C – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (79), 2024 (WSN) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|30/40
|45/45
|30/45
|40+
A great feel for the barrel and advanced swing decisions led to Bazzell walking more than he struck out in his collegiate career at Texas Tech. He is limited in the power department, posting fringy exit velocities while slugging just six homers in 49 games during his draft year. As a redshirt freshman, Bazzell moved around the diamond for the Red Raiders, mostly playing the hot corner in his first season before taking over the catching duties as a draft-eligible sophomore.
Far off from where he needs to be as a catcher defensively, Bazzell is a good athlete with an above average arm, making him a potential project worth waiting for. The alternative is he plays more second base or third base with the hope that he hits enough to provide value. If he is able to stick behind the dish, plenty of pressure would be taken off of Bazzel’s hit-first offensive profile.
15. Robert Hassell III – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (8), 2020 (SDP) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/50
|30/30
|55/55
|50/50
|40
The trailing piece in the Juan Soto return, Hassell has struggled to much of any power as a pro. while the hit tool has stalled as well. He looked more comfortable in his second stint of Double-A Double-A, slashing his strikeout rate by 10% and upping his OPS by 85 points through nearly 50 games before going down with another hand/wrist injury, which have plagued him since he broke his hamate in 2022.
Still just 23 years old for the majority of the 2025 season, Hassell still has time to right the ship and while 2024 could be seen as a half step in the right direction offensively, he still posted a ground ball rate around 60% with just 10 extra base hits in his first 50 Double-A games. He’s an above average runner who can play all three outfield spots, giving him a potential fourth outfielder outlook barring a dramatic shift.
Other Names to Watch
Jake Bennett – LHP – (High-A): The Nationals’ second round pick out of Oklahoma in 2022, Bennett teamed with both Cade Cavalli and Cubs pitching prospect Cade Horton in Norman at one point in his college career. Bennett’s 2023 season started exceptionally well, logging a 3.14 ERA in 63.0 IP while posting a 73/16 K/BB ratio across Low-A and High-A. However, Tommy John surgery has him sidelined for the entirety of this season, with a timetable that should be clear to report to camp in February without much delay. The 6’6″ 235-pound southpaw sits in the low to mid 90s with his heater and pairs it with a diving changeup to be a ground ball machine.
Zach Brzykcy – RHP – (Triple-A): Did you think it was pronounced “BRICK-see?” I didn’t. The 25-year-old Brzykcy struggled mightily in his first season of professional ball in 2021, throwing to a 5.20 ERA in 62.1 IP in 2021. However, He logged a 1.76 ERA in 2022, and returned from Tommy John surgery this season to the tune of a 2.01 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 31.1 IP while limiting opponents to a .119 BAA. Brzykcy’s heater sits in the mid 90s, but his ability to ride it to the top of the zone makes it one of the better fastballs in the system, with a downer curveball pairing off of it to make him a (prime) James Karinchak starter kit.
Angel Feliz – INF – (DSL): Signed for $1.7 million this past January, Feliz was one of the more highly sought-after IFA prospects in the 2024 class. The hefty price tag is always something that makes you clench your teeth when the Nationals sign these players, as they’ve had as many big-money flops (ex: Cristhian Vaquero, Yasel Antuna) as success stories (ex: Juan Soto). Listed at 6’3″ and 175 pounds at just 17 years old, Feliz slashed .310/.381/.468 in his first 49 games of professional baseball in the Dominican Summer League. All-in-all, Feliz is an exciting project on the left side of the infield that is running rampant as a teenager in pro ball.
Marquis Grissom – RHP – (Double-A): The son of two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner Marquis Grissom, this Grissom opted for the mound instead of patrolling center field like his dad. The Nats took a flier in the 13th round in 2022 after he logged a 5.75 ERA in 61.0 IP at Georgia Tech during his draft year, and his move to the bullpen has paid dividends. Grissom has logged a career 2.14 ERA in 96.2 career minor league innings, including a 1.79 ERA in 34 appearances this year between Wilmington and Harrisburg with a 49/9 K/BB ratio. THE pitch for him working off of an average fastball is a plus changeup, diving in to righties in the low-to-mid 80s. In a big league bullpen, Grissom could become a valuable member with the changeup alone.
Victor Hurtado – OF – (DSL): Another big ticket IFA signing, Hurtado put pen-to-paper for $2.8 million in January. The 6’3″ 17-year-old struggled mightily in his first 29 games in the DSL, slashing .218/.310/.331 with minimal power or speed output. However, Hurtado’s build could hint at a filled-out corner masher if all clicks, and we may have to wait a bit to see it materialize.
Andry Lara – RHP – (Double-A): Another seven-figure signing in International Free Agency by the Nationals, Lara inked for $1.25 million in July of 2019. Still just 21 years old, Lara is in the midst of his best season of professional baseball, boasting a 3.48 ERA in 119.0 IP already between High-A and Double-A. Lara is pounding the strike zone with a sinker slider combination, but neither pitch truly jumps out as plus. While it may not be what the Nationals envisioned in 2019, Lara still provides optimism for back-end rotation help.
Brad Lord – RHP – (Triple-A): One of the breakouts on the mound of the 2024 Minor League Baseball season, Lord logged a 1.40 ERA in 12 starts with Double-A Harrisburg before getting the call to Rochester, where injury interrupted a nine-start stretch at a 3.14 ERA to open his Triple-A career. However, Lord has locked it back in, allowing more than two earned runs just twice in his 22 starts this season. There may not be much of a method to the madness data-wise to explain Lord’s success, but his low 90s sinker AND four-seam combo seems to be eating minor league hitters up in 2024.
Cristhian Vaquero – OF – (Low-A): Regarded as the No. 2 prospect in the 2022 IFA class by MLB Pipeline (only behind Yankees prospect Roderick Arias), the Nats signed Vaquero for an eye-popping $4.9 million in January of ’22. The tall switch hitter posted good-not-great numbers in his first two seasons of Complex ball, but his 2024 season has been a massive disappointment. In 92 games with Low-A Fredericksburg, Vaquero is slashing .184/.290/.306 with a 34% K-Rate. He’s still only 19 years old, but this has been a rough introduction to full-season ball in earnest for the once prized IFA target.
Cayden Wallace – 3B – (Double-A): Acquired from Kansas City for Hunter Harvey in July, Wallace was OPS’ing .777 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 34 games prior to the trade. The former second round pick hasn’t played off the complex since May 21st this season while dealing with a seemingly significant oblique strain, but when he’s on the field, Wallace offers a fairly well-rounded approach at the plate with solid ability at the hot corner.