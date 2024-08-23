Washington Nationals Top 15 Prospects For 2024

11. Tyler Stuart – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’9″, 250 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (179), 2023 (NYM) | ETA: 2025

Fastball Slider Changeup Command FV 50/50 55/55 45/50 50/55 45

A towering high-floor arm who has kept runs off of the board at each level, Stuart’s projected like a multi-inning reliever due to his mostly average stuff. He enjoyed a slight tick up in 2024, paired with improved command, providing optimism that he could grab the last spot in a rotation. He was acquired for Jesse Winker at the 2024 trade deadline.

Arsenal

A four pitch mix, Stuart utilizes a pair of fastballs, a slider and a changeup. He splits the usage of his two fastballs evenly and has seen the velocity on both offerings jump by nearly a full tick, sitting 93-95 mph, touching 97 mph. The sinker is the more effective of the two, averaging around 16 inches of horizontal movement and some heaviness, garnering a ground ball rate just south of 60%.

He has done a better job of releasing his four seamer from a more similar slot, not only making it more difficult for hitters to differentiate out of the hand, but also helping him locate it more consistently. He will use it more against lefties to climb the ladder.

His best pitch is his 83-85 mph slider with tight, late sweep. He will confidently use it against both righties and lefties who combined for a slash line of .145/.194/.197 in his 21 starts prior to his Triple-A promotion in 2024. The development Stuart’s changeup has been a huge difference maker for him, especially at the upper levels.

The pitch more similarly mirrors his sinker than last year movement wise, now with an extra tick of separation. His command of it is still a bit inconsistent, but he has found plenty of success with it as a weak-contact inducer to both lefties and righties with decent whiff and chase rates, making it a viable complement to his slider.

Outlook

Stuart has been overlooked as an older pitching prospect who will be 25 years old to start the 2025 season, however his progress in what was only his second full pro season elevated his perceived ceiling enough to reasonably envision a No. 5 starter. Standing at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, Stuart was a three sport athlete in high school, excelling at both football and basketball before signing on to play baseball at Southern Miss where he almost entirely worked out of relief in his collegiate career.

In a sense, 2024 was only Stuart’s second season as a starter and after racking up 110.2 innings in 2023, he should finish 2024 around 130 innings with a chance to make starts for the Nationals next season. He will always be dependent on his above average command to consistently get outs, but he could be an innings eating No. 5 starter for the Nationals as soon as 2025.

12. Jose Tena – UTIL – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 5’11”, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $400K – 2017 (CLE) | ETA: 2024

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/40 40/40 55/55 50/50 50/55 45

Tena has tapped into much more power while demonstrating the ability to play a solid shortstop and move around the diamond, elevating his stock. He made some similar adjustments to Jhonkensy Noel with his setup, starting far more stacked on his back side with his hands lower. His average exit velocity has jumped by a tick with his 90th percentile exit velocity up nearly 4 mph from 2023.

His plus arm plays well on the left side of the infield and he has strong instincts, seemingly always making the heads up play. He has the tendency to sit back and rely on his plus arm at times and will field balls off to the side far from his throwing arm which can sometimes complicate the transfer, but he should be at least an average big league shortstop as he cleans up his actions a bit more.

While he’s aggressive with some whiff concerns, he has consistently posted strong numbers left on left and the uptick in power takes some pressure off of the fringy hit tool. Tena is a quality utility option who can plug in at shortstop.

13. Luke Dickerson – SS/2B – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (44), 2024 (WSN) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 N/A 35/55 60/60 35/45 45

Physically mature and filled out yet athletic, Dickerson was a two sport star at Morris Knolls HS, winning the New Jersey state championship in hockey before his monster spring on the diamond. He boasts an athletic operation in the box, getting into a big leg kick that he controls really well with a good overall feel for his body while producing impressive bat speed.

Dickerson is a candidate to move off of shortstop and his plus speed could play well in centerfield. Older for the class as a late-rising northeast prospect, looks have been limited overall at Dickerson, but there’s clear upside in the 2nd round pick who the Nationals gave late first round money to ($3.8 million) in order to sign him away from Virginia.

14. Kevin Bazzell – C – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (79), 2024 (WSN) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 50/55 30/40 45/45 30/45 40+

A great feel for the barrel and advanced swing decisions led to Bazzell walking more than he struck out in his collegiate career at Texas Tech. He is limited in the power department, posting fringy exit velocities while slugging just six homers in 49 games during his draft year. As a redshirt freshman, Bazzell moved around the diamond for the Red Raiders, mostly playing the hot corner in his first season before taking over the catching duties as a draft-eligible sophomore.

Far off from where he needs to be as a catcher defensively, Bazzell is a good athlete with an above average arm, making him a potential project worth waiting for. The alternative is he plays more second base or third base with the hope that he hits enough to provide value. If he is able to stick behind the dish, plenty of pressure would be taken off of Bazzel’s hit-first offensive profile.

15. Robert Hassell III – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (8), 2020 (SDP) | ETA: 2025

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 50/50 30/30 55/55 50/50 40

The trailing piece in the Juan Soto return, Hassell has struggled to much of any power as a pro. while the hit tool has stalled as well. He looked more comfortable in his second stint of Double-A Double-A, slashing his strikeout rate by 10% and upping his OPS by 85 points through nearly 50 games before going down with another hand/wrist injury, which have plagued him since he broke his hamate in 2022.

Still just 23 years old for the majority of the 2025 season, Hassell still has time to right the ship and while 2024 could be seen as a half step in the right direction offensively, he still posted a ground ball rate around 60% with just 10 extra base hits in his first 50 Double-A games. He’s an above average runner who can play all three outfield spots, giving him a potential fourth outfielder outlook barring a dramatic shift.

Other Names to Watch

Jake Bennett – LHP – (High-A): The Nationals’ second round pick out of Oklahoma in 2022, Bennett teamed with both Cade Cavalli and Cubs pitching prospect Cade Horton in Norman at one point in his college career. Bennett’s 2023 season started exceptionally well, logging a 3.14 ERA in 63.0 IP while posting a 73/16 K/BB ratio across Low-A and High-A. However, Tommy John surgery has him sidelined for the entirety of this season, with a timetable that should be clear to report to camp in February without much delay. The 6’6″ 235-pound southpaw sits in the low to mid 90s with his heater and pairs it with a diving changeup to be a ground ball machine.

Zach Brzykcy – RHP – (Triple-A): Did you think it was pronounced “BRICK-see?” I didn’t. The 25-year-old Brzykcy struggled mightily in his first season of professional ball in 2021, throwing to a 5.20 ERA in 62.1 IP in 2021. However, He logged a 1.76 ERA in 2022, and returned from Tommy John surgery this season to the tune of a 2.01 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 31.1 IP while limiting opponents to a .119 BAA. Brzykcy’s heater sits in the mid 90s, but his ability to ride it to the top of the zone makes it one of the better fastballs in the system, with a downer curveball pairing off of it to make him a (prime) James Karinchak starter kit.

Angel Feliz – INF – (DSL): Signed for $1.7 million this past January, Feliz was one of the more highly sought-after IFA prospects in the 2024 class. The hefty price tag is always something that makes you clench your teeth when the Nationals sign these players, as they’ve had as many big-money flops (ex: Cristhian Vaquero, Yasel Antuna) as success stories (ex: Juan Soto). Listed at 6’3″ and 175 pounds at just 17 years old, Feliz slashed .310/.381/.468 in his first 49 games of professional baseball in the Dominican Summer League. All-in-all, Feliz is an exciting project on the left side of the infield that is running rampant as a teenager in pro ball.

Marquis Grissom – RHP – (Double-A): The son of two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner Marquis Grissom, this Grissom opted for the mound instead of patrolling center field like his dad. The Nats took a flier in the 13th round in 2022 after he logged a 5.75 ERA in 61.0 IP at Georgia Tech during his draft year, and his move to the bullpen has paid dividends. Grissom has logged a career 2.14 ERA in 96.2 career minor league innings, including a 1.79 ERA in 34 appearances this year between Wilmington and Harrisburg with a 49/9 K/BB ratio. THE pitch for him working off of an average fastball is a plus changeup, diving in to righties in the low-to-mid 80s. In a big league bullpen, Grissom could become a valuable member with the changeup alone.

Victor Hurtado – OF – (DSL): Another big ticket IFA signing, Hurtado put pen-to-paper for $2.8 million in January. The 6’3″ 17-year-old struggled mightily in his first 29 games in the DSL, slashing .218/.310/.331 with minimal power or speed output. However, Hurtado’s build could hint at a filled-out corner masher if all clicks, and we may have to wait a bit to see it materialize.

Andry Lara – RHP – (Double-A): Another seven-figure signing in International Free Agency by the Nationals, Lara inked for $1.25 million in July of 2019. Still just 21 years old, Lara is in the midst of his best season of professional baseball, boasting a 3.48 ERA in 119.0 IP already between High-A and Double-A. Lara is pounding the strike zone with a sinker slider combination, but neither pitch truly jumps out as plus. While it may not be what the Nationals envisioned in 2019, Lara still provides optimism for back-end rotation help.

Brad Lord – RHP – (Triple-A): One of the breakouts on the mound of the 2024 Minor League Baseball season, Lord logged a 1.40 ERA in 12 starts with Double-A Harrisburg before getting the call to Rochester, where injury interrupted a nine-start stretch at a 3.14 ERA to open his Triple-A career. However, Lord has locked it back in, allowing more than two earned runs just twice in his 22 starts this season. There may not be much of a method to the madness data-wise to explain Lord’s success, but his low 90s sinker AND four-seam combo seems to be eating minor league hitters up in 2024.

Cristhian Vaquero – OF – (Low-A): Regarded as the No. 2 prospect in the 2022 IFA class by MLB Pipeline (only behind Yankees prospect Roderick Arias), the Nats signed Vaquero for an eye-popping $4.9 million in January of ’22. The tall switch hitter posted good-not-great numbers in his first two seasons of Complex ball, but his 2024 season has been a massive disappointment. In 92 games with Low-A Fredericksburg, Vaquero is slashing .184/.290/.306 with a 34% K-Rate. He’s still only 19 years old, but this has been a rough introduction to full-season ball in earnest for the once prized IFA target.

Cayden Wallace – 3B – (Double-A): Acquired from Kansas City for Hunter Harvey in July, Wallace was OPS’ing .777 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 34 games prior to the trade. The former second round pick hasn’t played off the complex since May 21st this season while dealing with a seemingly significant oblique strain, but when he’s on the field, Wallace offers a fairly well-rounded approach at the plate with solid ability at the hot corner.