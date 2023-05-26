Dynasty Mailbag: Projecting the Dodgers’ 2025 Rotation

Bryan Woo, Ben Brown, Emmet Sheehan. Rank in dynasty priority — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) May 24, 2023

Hey, I know this guy. This is a rather easy ranking for me. It would go as follows:

Woo has the combination of the highest upside along with the highest certainty that he will remain a starter. He has been fantastic this season, striking out 34.6% of the batters he has faced up to this point. He is also limiting home runs, having given up only two in 39 innings of work. He has an exceptional fastball that is devastating batters. He mixes a slider and a solid changeup. He has 80 swings-and-misses this season, and the majority of them seem to be a result of his fastball, which is difficult for batters to hit squarely. Another scouting discovery by the Mariners. Is he the next Bryce Miller? Well, I hope so because I have him on my roster in a few spots. His potential is that of a reliable SP3 in fantasy baseball who can strike out more than a batter per inning and avoids giving up home runs. He’s easily a top-50 prospect in the fantasy game. (Rankings may be coming soon; who knows?)

2 strikeouts in a perfect 1st inning for Bryan Woo. pic.twitter.com/tpDAuDjTjL — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 23, 2023

I am relatively sure that Sheehan remains a starter, and I will discuss him further in a later question (foreshadowing much?). The way he has pitched this season has been phenomenal. He is punching out at 46% of batters he has faced; he has one of the best fastball-changeup combinations in all of the minors.

Emmet Sheehan was ridiculous again tonight for AA Tulsa. He had 10 Ks in 5 innings & now has 58 Ks on the year in 34 innings. He also didn't walk a hitter & gave up just 2 hits. His ERA on the year is down to 1.85, his WHIP is just 0.90 & his avg. against is .131. #dodgers pic.twitter.com/OVtmJvk2Z6 — Dodgers Daily (@dodger_daily) May 18, 2023

Ben Brown is a phenomenal prospect in his own right and an easy top-100 fantasy prospect because of his ability to strike out batters. Since last season, Brown has never had a strikeout rate below 30%. The problem is that his command still needs improvement. There is some risk with him as a reliever, which slightly limits his fantasy upside. In all but two of his games this season, he has recorded double-digit swings-and-misses.

In just his second Triple-A start, #Cubs No. 6 prospect Ben Brown fanned a season-high 10 batters to reach double digits in strikeouts for the sixth time in his career.@ANG_Recruiting #ServeYourWay pic.twitter.com/bF9Hkfocpu — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 16, 2023

Who do you think is part of the Dodgers rotation in 2025? Miller, Stone, Sheehan, Frasso, Nastrini, Pepiot, Ryan, Bruns, Knack, Kopp. An insane surplus. — Jack McMullen (@jack_mcmullen11) May 24, 2023

This is quite a challenging question, especially for the man who was ridiculed for expressing his admiration for James Outman on a podcast. Projecting future rotations is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, not even my worst enemy. ESPECIALLY for a team like the Dodgers, though it would be hard to find a more challenging team than the Rays. Based on the prospects mentioned above, let’s assume that there are three available rotation spots. And then let’s mention some of the players who have the potential to become high-leverage relievers. Let’s also include spot starters who can also relieve, commonly known as swingmen.

