2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 2

Playing the waiver wire effectively is crucial to fantasy baseball success throughout the season. Each week of the 2024 campaign, this article will help pinpoint which players are readily available to be picked up in most formats. All of them should help bolster fantasy rosters in the short and/or long term.

***Players included on the list below were rostered In less than 70 percent of Yahoo! Leagues at the time of writing.

Hitters

Jose Siri – OF – Tampa Bay Rays (49%)

Siri reportedly set a personal goal to steal 30 bags this season, and he’s well on his way with six already. The fleet-footed center fielder belted a surprising 25 homers in 2023, to which he added 12 stolen bases (15 attempts). That was pretty much a reversal of expectations.

Siri has still displayed some pop over his first 12 games this year, going deep once and adding three doubles. His strikeout rate is still alarming (36.2%), but he’s hitting an improved .263 with a .404 OBP across 47 plate appearances. Siri excels in center field, which keeps him in the lineup even through dry spells on offense.