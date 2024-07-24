2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Max Schuemann, Jeff McNeil, Andrew Heaney

Schuemann hit .351 with a .980 OPS in 12 games over the first two weeks of July heading into the All-Star break. He got right back to work when the A’s returned to action, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, and four RBI this past Friday against the Angels.

Max to the corner for three 👌 pic.twitter.com/BMvev5tboI — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 20, 2024

Since that huge performance, Schuemann has gone 4-for-11 with a double, two RBI, and five runs scored over his last four games.

For the month, the rookie has hit safely in 14 of 17 games overall, slashing a ridiculous .385/.492/.596 with three deep drives, 11 RBI, 18 runs, and four steals. A .486 BABIP screams regression, but fantasy managers should still ride this out with Schuemann.

Juan Yepez – 1B, OF – Washington Nationals (27%)

Yepez has been a hitting machine since the Nationals brought him up from the minors on July 5. He has hit safely in 14 straight games since joining the big league club, posting a .377/.441/.585 slash line across 59 plate appearances.

Yepez has just one home run during this hot streak, but he has also ripped eight doubles while recording an elite 30.2% LD% and striking out less than 17% of the time.

Jeff McNeil – 2B, OF – New York Mets (19%)

McNeil had a solid second half in 2023. He has come surging out of the break this year. The two-time All-Star homered for the second straight night Tuesday, giving him four long balls in five games since the intermission.