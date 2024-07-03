2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Nathaniel Lowe, Brendan Rodgers, Reese Olson

Lowe had his biggest game of the season Tuesday night, crushing a couple of two-run shots in a rout of the Padres.

Have yourself a night, Nathaniel Lowe. 👏



2 home runs on his bobblehead night! pic.twitter.com/ievsreJ2Ym — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2024

For Lowe, that is three straight games with multiple hits, as he has gone 7-for-13 with three homers and eight RBI in that short span. The first baseman’s solid work at the plate stretches back further than that though. Lowe has come up with six multi-hit performances over his last 11 games, hitting a cool .357 with a 1.077 OPS, six extra-base knocks, and a dozen runs driven in across 44 plate appearances.

Jose Miranda – 3B – Minnesota Twins (28%)

Miranda just keeps on hitting for the Twins. He extended his current hitting streak to six games on Tuesday and is now sporting a .296 AVG over 68 games this season. The 26-year-old has hit safely in 13 of 15 games, putting up an impressive .385/.443/.577 slash line with two long balls, four doubles, and 14 RBI. Miranda has backed those numbers up with a 48.9 HardHit% and an elite 29.8 LD%.

Brendan Rodgers – 2B – Colorado Rockies (11%)

Rodgers has jumped in and out of fantasy relevance over and over again in the last few years. However, he has come off a two-week stint on the IL in mid-June swinging the bat very well.