Top Players Moved in The College Baseball Transfer Portal

The transfer portal continues to change college sports as we know it. Last year was no different, as national champion Louisiana State built its core around incoming transfers such as Paul Skenes (Air Force) and Tommy White (NC State). Others like Florida righty Hurston Waldrep (Southern Miss) and Mississippi State’s Colton Ledbetter (Samford) moved on from their smaller programs to show off their superb talents in the SEC.

The talent in this year’s transfer class is comparable to last, with a mix of high-profile studs and mid-major performers ready to make an impact. It would be amiss not to mention the possible motives behind these transfers, the most prominent being the new complicated age of NIL. Some on this list were simply better than the competition they were facing, while others looked to the portal after coaching changes.

No matter your opinion on these topics, the future of intercollegiate athletics is upon us, and below we look into the top names moving campuses this fall.

Braden Montgomery – TWP – Stanford to Texas A&M

We start with one of the most talented players in the sport, Braden Montgomery, who will call College Station his home for 2024. A projected first-round talent next summer, Montgomery put up an impressive .315/.414/.603 career line at Stanford, slugging 35 homers and driving in 118 in 126 games. A clean operation from both sides of the plate, Montgomery shows off some legit raw power, along with improving plate skills.