NCAA Baseball Betting Preview: Who Will Win the 2024 College World Series?

Arkansas finished the 2023 season at the 16th spot in the D1 College Baseball Rankings. They went 43-18 (20-10 SEC) but lost in the Fayetteville regional. Arkansas has been to the NCAA tournament 32 times, including 11 trips to Omaha. The last time they won it all was in 1994, and 30 years later, it’s their year, especially after adding reinforcements from the transfer portal.

This team is built on pitching. You ask most evaluators; they are in the mix for the best rotation in the sport, but I’ll take their rotation against anybody’s. It starts with Hagen Smith, who returns after being a first-team all-SEC starter in 2023. He was one of the best pitchers in college baseball last season, pitching to a 3.64 ERA with 109 strikeouts in 71 innings as a true sophomore.

Brady Tygart will be the Saturday guy who joined the rotation later in the season. He started six games, allowing just five earned runs in 19 innings. He’s a big right-hander with an incredible slider; I’m very excited about him in 2024.

The third pitcher in the rotation, who would be a Friday starter on most teams, is left-hander Mason Molina. Molina was the best pitcher on a 41-23 Texas Tech team, but transferred to Arkansas after last season. Gage Wood returns as the closer as well, and the rest of the bullpen is full of quality arms. For my money, it’s the best pitching staff in the SEC and one of the top three in the country.

Evaluators are down on this offense after losing six of their regulars. However, the transfer portal was very kind to them. They added another Texas Tech player, catcher Hudson White. White can hit, but I love that they grabbed the tandem from a strong Tech team. Tarleton State is yet to be well known, but the Razorbacks did their homework, bringing in Jake Wagner. Wagner put up a 1.143 OPS with 15 HR last year for Tarleton State and should bring in plenty of thump.

They also brought in Ty Wilmsmeyer from Missouri, who hit .311 with 21 SB last season. One of the top transfers, Wehiwa Alloy, chose Arkansas as well. Alloy was the fifth WAC Freshman of the Year, joining MLB players like Chris Sale, Rhys Hoskins, and Sam Long.