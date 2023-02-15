Top 10 Second Basemen in College Baseball

This position is loaded. There are plenty of incredible second basemen across the country, but the list would be even better if a couple of players weren’t switching positions. Players like Tommy Troy and Christian Knapczyk will mostly play shortstop, or they’d be very high on this list. Plenty of players man both shortstop and second base, so you’ll find them on separate lists.

Honorable Mentions

Max Grant – Canisius: I can summarize Max Grant into one word: masher. After hitting nearly .400 last year for Canisius, he has to make this list. He’s a well-rounded hitter who takes walks, hits for power, and is an above-average base-runner. A fun fact about Max Grant, he sustained a lot of hit-by-pitches last season. The man stood in there and got hit 11 times in 268 PA. He’s a grinder.

Max Anderson – Nebraska: Anderson has been as consistent at the plate as any second basemen in college baseball. He’s a bat-on-ball machine. He doesn’t strike out and sprays the ball all over the field. He put up a .853 OPS last year for Nebraska and then hit .312 over the summer in the Cape Cod League. He hits everywhere he goes.

Peyton Stovall – Arkansas: One of the younger players on this list, Stovall impressed in his first season with the Razorbacks. He hit .295 with a .373 OBP, but a lack of power keeps him in the honorable mention category. He has a smooth swing and enough size to tap into it, and I’m excited to see him do that in his second entire season at Arkansas.