Top 10 First Basemen in College Baseball

These are the sluggers. In the 2022 MLB Draft, 13 of the first 15 first basemen taken off the board were all college players. We have plenty of excellent 2023 draft candidates and top-of-the-line prospects who will hear their names called in 2024 and beyond.

Honorable Mentions

Hunter Hines – Mississippi State: I feel bad leaving Hines off this list. I went back and forth with him and Kulasingam at number 10, and I ultimately went in a different direction. Hines destroyed baseballs last year, putting up 16 home runs with a .993 OPS. He should have a big season in 2023 and catapult himself up this list.

Kevin Sim – San Diego: Sim didn’t get much playing time in his freshman year at the University of San Diego, but he burst onto the scene in 2022. Sim does everything well. He has a nice glove, steals bases, hits for power, and consistently puts the bat on the ball. He put up a .913 OPS with almost as many walks as strikeouts.

Noah Ledford – Georgia Southern: Ledford flat-out rakes. He’s a career .300 hitter at Georgia Southern, but 2022 was his coming-out party. He put up a 1.109 OPS while hitting .348 with 17 home runs. He’s a run producer with excellent plate discipline, walking 37 times and only striking out 43 times. Expect another big year from Ledford.