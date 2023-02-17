Top 10 Fantasy Second Basemen for 2023

Altuve just keeps producing. In 2022, Altuve posted a career-high 164 wRC+ while batting .300 and hitting 28 home runs. He’s always posted a great average and plus power for a second baseman, but we saw the speed return in 2022. His 18 stolen bases were his best since 2017, when he stole 32 bags.

Second half wRC+ rankings from 2022



1. Aaron Judge – 252 wRC+

2. Nathaniel Lowe – 176 wRC+

3. Jose Altuve – 175 wRC+

4. Yordan Alvarez – 170 wRC+

5. Eloy Jimenez – 169 wRC+👀

6. Paul Goldschmidt – 168 wRC+

7. Bo Bichette – 163 wRC+

8. J.T. Realmuto – 162 wRC+ — Colby Olson (@colby_olson3) February 14, 2023

I am not sure we will see him run as much, but we cannot ignore the stolen bases. At the end of the day, you know what you are getting in Altuve. His approach and bat-to-ball skills give Altuve an extremely high floor at a position where surefire offense might be slightly more difficult to come by.

Value: If you are feeling uncomfortable about Semien, Altuve will calm your nerves. He doesn’t have the same power and speed, but he makes up for it with consistency. I’m in on Altuve at this ADP.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. – Marlins

2022 Stats: .254/.325/.535, 14 HR, 39 R, 45 RBI, 12 SB

ADP: 42

The Marlins’, hell maybe the league’s, most electric player is making the move to center. Lucky for you, he will retain his second base eligibility. Jazz was limited to 60 games last season due to injury, but he still put up 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases. While his 27% strikeout rate is concerning, it has (slightly) come down each season.