Top 10 Catchers in College Baseball

In past years, this position group has produced first-overall picks, All-Americans, and top prospects. Despite this year’s catching class being a little lighter in terms of prospects, this group has a chance to put up big seasons for their respective clubs. These backstops come from all over: SEC schools, power five programs, and small mid-majors. Let’s check out the list:

Honorable Mentions

Matthew Ellis – Indiana: Ellis has bounced around college baseball, starting at Tennessee before transferring to Walters State CC. After a big junior season at Indiana, posting a .963 OPS with 18 homers, Ellis looks to be an anchor in a struggling Indiana lineup.

Anthony Tulimero – Houston: Tulimero will return to Houston after spending his first two seasons at Kansas, where he put up sub-par offensive numbers. That simply wasn’t the case in 2022, as Tulimero slashed .326/.396/.455 along with 15 doubles.

Bennett Lee – Wake Forest: Lee had a monster freshman year, slashing .440/.527/.600 in 34 games for the Tulane Green Wave. Last spring, Lee’s numbers dropped a bit, but he still managed to get on base at a .366 clip. Now on a talented Wake Forest team, watch for Lee to return to his first-year form.