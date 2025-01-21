On The Clock: Interview with South Carolina Baseball Pitching Coach Terry Rooney

On the Clock is joined by South Carolina’s pitching coach and recruiting coordinator, Terry Rooney, who discusses the program’s high expectations for the 2025 season, key players to watch, and the strategy fueling their push to return to Omaha!

With over 25 years of experience in college baseball and a rich coaching history alongside legendary figures like Paul Mainieri, Rooney brought energy and expertise to the conversation, offering a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the Gamecocks a powerhouse in the SEC.

Rooney didn’t shy away from setting bold goals for the team, emphasizing that the ultimate aim is a return to the College World Series. He highlighted the program’s storied tradition, top-tier facilities, and dedicated fanbase.

He also spotlights key players, including returning stars like Eli Jerzembeck and Roman Kimball, as well as emerging talent such as Jake McCoy, all of whom have been pivotal during fall training and should play a key role in the Gamecocks pitching staff.