On The Clock: Interview with Wake Forest Baseball Pitching Coach Corey Muscara

In one of the most fun On The Clock interviews so far, we were joined by Wake Forest pitching coach Corey Muscara, who discussed the Demon Deacons’ high hopes for the 2025 season, the talent-packed pitching staff, and the unique advantage provided by their groundbreaking pitching lab.

With the 2023 Omaha experience still fresh, Muscara is focused on building a team capable of a return to the College World Series. Highlighting the program’s unparalleled depth, he described the pitching staff as one of the deepest he’s ever coached, while also acknowledging the challenges of managing expectations and roles within such a competitive group.

Muscara also shared fascinating insights into working with standout arms like Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns, and Teddy McGraw. He praised Lowder’s adaptability and intelligence, calling him an early adopter of multi-fastball profiles, a skill that mirrors modern MLB starters.

In contrast, Burns brought “fire-breathing dragon” energy, dominating with electric stuff but requiring refinement in mechanics and command. Muscara also described McGraw’s “generational” potential before injuries derailed his trajectory, recounting his awe at McGraw’s preseason performance in 2023, which he called unparalleled in his coaching career.