On The Clock: Interview with Maryland Baseball Head Coach Matt Swope

In our latest episode of “On the Clock,” Matt Swope, Maryland’s Head Baseball Coach, joins Jared and Monty to discuss the upcoming season for the Terps and more! He touches on his unconventional journey back into baseball after initially stepping away from the sport.

Sharing his path from playing professionally to coaching at his alma mater, Swope highlights the pivotal role mentors like Eric Bakich and John Szefc played in reigniting the Terrapins program.

He also reflects on Maryland’s remarkable growth, from its beginnings with limited resources to becoming a competitive powerhouse in college baseball. His deep connection to the program, as a Maryland native and former player, underscores his commitment to building a lasting legacy.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Swope shares his expectations for the team, emphasizing a focus on toughness and depth, particularly with an influx of talented newcomers.