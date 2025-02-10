On The Clock: Interview with Maryland Baseball Head Coach Matt Swope
In our latest episode of “On the Clock,” Matt Swope, Maryland’s Head Baseball Coach, joins Jared and Monty to discuss the upcoming season for the Terps and more! He touches on his unconventional journey back into baseball after initially stepping away from the sport.
Sharing his path from playing professionally to coaching at his alma mater, Swope highlights the pivotal role mentors like Eric Bakich and John Szefc played in reigniting the Terrapins program.
He also reflects on Maryland’s remarkable growth, from its beginnings with limited resources to becoming a competitive powerhouse in college baseball. His deep connection to the program, as a Maryland native and former player, underscores his commitment to building a lasting legacy.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Swope shares his expectations for the team, emphasizing a focus on toughness and depth, particularly with an influx of talented newcomers.
He provides insights into key players like Hollis Porter, Aiden Hill, and Liam Willson, as well as the returning core, including Chris and Eddie Hacopian, and a strengthened pitching rotation led by Kyle McCoy.
Swope notes the importance of the program’s development philosophy, which emphasizes individualized coaching and leveraging resources like the new Stanley Baseball Performance Center to help players reach their full potential both on and off the field.
Monty dives into Maryland’s growing rivalries with Coach Swope, such as a highly anticipated midweek matchup against UVA at the Fredericksburg Nationals’ ballpark, and the steps the program has taken to cultivate team chemistry despite challenges like roster turnover.
Wrapping up the interview, Swope reflects on his favorite moments as a player and coach, his love of music and family life, and his dream of managing iconic teams from the past, like the Baltimore Orioles of the 1990s.
Apple: Listen here!
Spotify: Listen here!