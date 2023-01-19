Canadian Prospect Owen Diodati Focused On College World Series

“Going into draft day, I knew there was a chance I could get some calls and after talking to my advisor, I was pretty set on going to school. In the third/fourth round range, we started talking to the Blue Jays and I had a specific number in mind, and they got close to that number, but at the end of the day, I decided to go to school and get a college education and continue to develop as a baseball player.”

The Jays would select him in the 29th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but Diodati would instead honor his commitment to Alabama.

"It [T12] gave me an idea of what it takes to be a good player and play at the highest level."



Although the 2020 season was interrupted due to COVID-19, Diodati spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide, posting a .247/.351/.470 slash line with 25 home runs, 89 RBI, and 57 walks through 485 plate appearances. Defensively, he spent time in the corner outfield spots, while slotting in as the DH as well, committing one error through his three years in Tuscaloosa.

In 2019, the 6’3″ Canadian was selected as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball News and in 2022, Diodati was selected to the SEC Community Service Team and ranked third on the squad in terms of home runs.

Mixed in with his days at Alabama were two stints in the Cape Cod League with the Wareham Gateman in 2021 and 2022.

“The Cape Cod League was awesome, right up there behind my experiences with the Junior National team. To face some of the best college players across the country, it’s exactly what you’d expect in terms of trying to improve different aspects of your game. I was able to work on my outfield game with Wareham and I made lots of friends and learned a lot those summers.”