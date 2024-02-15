2024 MLB Mock Draft 1.0

2. Reds: Nick Kurtz – 1B (Wake Forest)

Hitters as big and powerful as Kurtz rarely possess the feel for the barrel that he does. Standing at 6-foot-5, his swing is geared for lift and he can drive the ball with authority to all fields, boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH in 2023. Kurtz’s impressive body control and ability to do damage from all areas of the zone minimize the whiff that typically comes from a hitter of his profile with a lofty swing. He rarely chases.

Though he is limited to first base, he is a plus defender at the position. It’s unfair compare Kurtz to one of the greatest players to ever don a Reds jersey, but if he goes No. 2, he has a skillset that will evoke memories of a certain first baseman who came not too long before him.

3. Rockies: Vance Honeycutt – OF (North Carolina)

Honeycutt is arguably the most tooled-up player in the draft, with plus speed and defense in center field paired with above average power potential. The results haven’t been there for Honeycutt relative to his peers at the top of the draft class, hitting .257/.418/.492 as a sophomore for UNC in 2023.

Vance Honeycutt makes it look so easy in CF. Gets great jumps and comfortable reads with elite closing speed and spacial awareness.



The good news is, he cut his strikeout rate by nearly 10% in 2023, posting a zone contact rate of 86% and a minuscule chase rate. With a 90th percentile exit velocity over 105 MPH and the ability to hit the ball in the air consistently, he has enough power to hit more than 20 homers while providing great defense and speed at a premium position. If he can produce the way his skill set suggests, he should shoot up to the top of the draft board.

4. Athletics: Travis Bazzana – 2B (Oregon State)

This seems like the floor for Bazzana, who sits alongside JJ Wetherholt as one of the best pure hitters in the class. He has absolutely mashed since arriving at Oregon State, hitting .340/.463/.549 through his first two collegiate seasons before putting up video game numbers on the Cape (.375/.456/.581) with as many walks as strikeouts on his way to the league’s MVP award.

It has always been hit-over-power for Bazzana, but he has added more impact since reaching campus, working out at Driveline to focus on just that. Unusual setup and pre-swing moves seem to help Bazzana’s barrel live in the zone for a long time with impressive accuracy.