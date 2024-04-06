Who Will Be Drafted First Overall in the 2024 MLB Draft?
After the first few months of the college baseball season, which top draft prospects are in the conversation to be taken first overall?
Ever since the inception of this college baseball season, we have not been disappointed by all of the performances across the country. It seemed as, ever since the first pitch, we have seen so many players take the nation by storm and make their case for where they should be taken in this year’s Major League Baseball draft in July.
Even though the MLB draft does not get the same attention as other major sports, the case for the number one overall pick in any draft is a story to follow no matter what the situation is.
When you find yourself in the conversation for the number one pick, you are bound to see your name across multiple platforms. What is special about this season in particular is that there are multiple players making a case to be taken first by the Cleveland Guardians, and it looks to be a nail-biting finish as to who takes the top spot.
In other years, even with less overall experience and exposure, there are a few high school prospects that find themselves in the mix to be taken early.
Not this season.
As of right now, there looks to be a three-way battle for the number one pick, with the possibility of others sneaking their way into the conversation come draft time. Each of them looking to provide a different skillset to whoever Cleveland decides is the best fit for their team.
Charlie Condon (1B/OF) – Georgia
Out of the three potential candidates for number one, Charlie Condon likely offers the most athleticism that teams likely target when evaluating draft prospects.
As of April 3rd, Condon is slashing .482/.593/1.130 with 19(!) home runs, 31 extra-base hits, and 41 RBIs with incredible plate discipline highlighted by his 26:17 BB:K ratio. His chase rate sits at a lowly 13% entering this past weekend.
As previously mentioned, his athleticism stands out among his incredible skillset at the plate. The one knock you could point out of his profile is that, as of right now, there is still a question as to where he will play on the field when he begins his career at the next level.
The same point was brought up for former number-one pick Spencer Torkelson when the Tigers took the slugger out of Arizona State.
While he will likely be a passable defender at third, his positional home looks to be pointing more towards first base with a chance to play some right field in a pinch.
The 6’6” power hitter has a pure swing that is geared up for plus-power production when he transitions over to professional baseball. Come July 14th, it would not surprise me to hear his name called first.
Travis Bazzana (2B) – Oregon State
A left-handed, power-hitting, leadoff man from the great country of Australia. Travis Bazzana has brought a flare to Oregon State’s offense from the number one spot in the lineup ever since this college baseball season kicked off.
The Junior hailing from Sydney has done nothing but continue to prove that his talent can translate no matter where he is playing. His plate coverage ability, with easy gap-to-gap power and raw strength, is a must-watch when he steps up to the plate. The smooth swing throughout any part of the zone separates his bat from the majority of the prospects in this class.
The red flag on him right now is, what many consider to be, a below-average glove at second base. However, the already three-time Pac-12 Player of the Week is out to prove that he can be a solid defender at the position.
With Cleveland’s surplus of middle infield options, it will be interesting to see if they just overlook that because of how advanced of a hitter Bazzana looks to be.
JJ Wetherholt (2B/3B) – West Virginia
Dating back to even before the start of the season, JJ Wetherholt was already considered a candidate to be taken number one overall in this years draft.
When it comes to being a pro’s pro as a college prospect, look no further than the West Virginia infielder. He has an explosive attack on the baseball that you could just picture even with your eyes closed. Think Clint Eastwood playing a scout in the movie Trouble with the Curve.
The knowledge of the zone is astounding. He has an over 90% in-zone contact rate to do along with already plus-power that looks to only continue to develop as he gains more experience playing this beautiful game.
JJ has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury this season, but it has not looked to impact him at all when he is on the field. Just like Bazzana, his defense is still a question mark, but when it comes to an advanced profile with a high floor, JJ Wetherholt is the prospect you want selected for your team with the first pick in the draft.
Honorable Mention: Jac Caglianone (LHP/1B) – Florida
I’d be remiss to not mention “Jac-Tani” as an honorable mention to be taken with the first pick in this draft.
If you’re not as in-tuned with college baseball as others, the reason for Jac Caglianone’s nickname is because he crushes baseballs at the plate with over 100 mph exit velocity AND will blow pitches by hitters on the mound, from the left side, with 100 mph fastballs.
Heading into April, Jac had a .389 average, an OPS at 1.225, and 13 home runs from the plate while sporting a 3-0 record, a 2.18 ERA, and 44 strikeouts.
The two-way star continues to just put up highlights, whether on the mound or at the plate. There will always be the chance that a team wants him to focus on one aspect of his game over the other, but there is no denying that he possesses the talent that a team like the Guardians can unlock at the next level.
Who’s It Going to Be?
There is still just so much that could happen from now until the draft kicks off on July 14th. When you check in on mock drafts until that time, there is a great chance that you will find any one of these four names written up next to the Cleveland Guardians name.
The one thing we can all agree on is that this is such an exciting time for college baseball fans. Just sit back and enjoy the show.