Who Will Be Drafted First Overall in the 2024 MLB Draft?

Ever since the inception of this college baseball season, we have not been disappointed by all of the performances across the country. It seemed as, ever since the first pitch, we have seen so many players take the nation by storm and make their case for where they should be taken in this year’s Major League Baseball draft in July.

Even though the MLB draft does not get the same attention as other major sports, the case for the number one overall pick in any draft is a story to follow no matter what the situation is.

When you find yourself in the conversation for the number one pick, you are bound to see your name across multiple platforms. What is special about this season in particular is that there are multiple players making a case to be taken first by the Cleveland Guardians, and it looks to be a nail-biting finish as to who takes the top spot.

In other years, even with less overall experience and exposure, there are a few high school prospects that find themselves in the mix to be taken early.