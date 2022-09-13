Aaron Judge Bowman Chrome Auto Sells For $180,000

It’s been a year full of records for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and his baseball card market is no exception. Much like the MLB teams that are set to bid for the impending free agent’s services this coming offseason, there has been a frenzy within the collectibles hobby for a piece of Judge as he puts the finishing touches on his historic season.

One of Judge’s most coveted cards, his 2013 Bowman Chrome Autograph, numbered to just five, sold for $180,000 via Goldin Auctions on Saturday, setting the record for any of the slugger’s cards. The card is graded a gem mint 9.5/10 by Beckett, matching the highest grade for the rare card according to Beckett’s census reporting.

The sale comes just over a month after Mariners rookie star Julio Rodriguez’s version of the same card fetched $276,000 at auction. The speculative market has continued to be a massive aspect of modern baseball card collecting as Wander Franco’s Bowman Chrome auto /5 sold for nearly $200,000 in May of 2021, prior to his MLB debut.

It is a wild concept that the cards of lesser-proven players could be worth more than the current MVP favorite, who is threatening to break Roger Maris Yankees single season home run record, but at a six-figure investment, collectors are hoping to scoop up baseball’s next multi-million dollar card.