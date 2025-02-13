2025 Topps Series 1: What You Need to Know

New Year, New Rookies

The hobby has changed a lot from the 80’s and 90’s. The bedrock of any card release these days is the rookie class. We were spoiled in 2024 and the price of those products reflect that. I was almost sure Topps would hold Paul Skenes until 2025, much like they did with Elly de la Cruz in 2024 after debuting the season prior, but his mania was too big for them to pass on.

That leaves us with a 2025 class that is lacking a major star. Now there’s still time for someone to set the league of fire after the year begins, much like Wyatt Langford did. Plus Roki Sasaki will likely be in Series 2 now that he’s officially signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That leaves the Washington Nationals outfield duo of Dylan Crews and James Wood as the lead chases of this product.

They’re amazing players in their own right, but they are not on the Elly or Skenes level just yet. There’s a few other names like Baltimore’s Colby Mayo, Minnesota’s Brooks Lee and Oakland/Sacramento/Las Vegas’ Jacob Wilson to satisfy collectors until more rookies pop off once the season begins.

The Chase Is On

As with every product release, the “hits” are what a majority of buyers are looking to chase. Outside of the rookie and veteran autographs/relics, there’s a plethora of short prints to look forward too. As you can see I was lucky enough to pull a CJ Stroud First Pitch card which isn’t quite a short print but you’re not guaranteed one in every box.

Heavy Lumber and Home Field Advantage are back with the latter getting a much needed face lift in design with there also being five Legendary Home Field Advantage chases including Lou Gehrig and Tony Gwynn. New this year is the “Plakata” insert, which is 1:4500 packs meaning it’ll be very tough to find so congrats in advance for those lucky enough to pull one.