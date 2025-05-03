2025 Topps Chrome Black Review

It may not be a “high end” release in terms of price, but it looks and feels that way when you get your hands on it. Always one of my Top-5 favorite releases of the year so I had to open a few boxes for myself.

Fun New Format

The main difference you’ll notice between the 2025 iteration and last year’s release is the price of hobby boxes. As of this writing, you can get one for around $260. That’s a massive increase over the 2024 version that roughly went for around $180 months after it came out.

This has nothing to do with the rookie class. It shouldn’t, given that last year’s product had the Elly De La Cruz rookie chase. It’s attributed to the format of the product. This year, there are simply more cards. You still get one encased auto per box, but the 2025 version has (2) 7-card packs with a parallel in each, whereas 2024 had just (1) 3-card pack with a parallel.

Rookie Variations and Misses

One of my favorite short prints in this set is the rookie design variation with a giant Topps RC logo in the background. They come out roughly 1:25 packs so about one per case. There are 30 names on the checklist and plenty of parallels of each to collect.