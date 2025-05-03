2025 Topps Chrome Black Review
This week brought card collectors the release of the new 2025 Topps Chrome Black. What can be found in this year's edition?
It may not be a “high end” release in terms of price, but it looks and feels that way when you get your hands on it. Always one of my Top-5 favorite releases of the year so I had to open a few boxes for myself.
Fun New Format
The main difference you’ll notice between the 2025 iteration and last year’s release is the price of hobby boxes. As of this writing, you can get one for around $260. That’s a massive increase over the 2024 version that roughly went for around $180 months after it came out.
This has nothing to do with the rookie class. It shouldn’t, given that last year’s product had the Elly De La Cruz rookie chase. It’s attributed to the format of the product. This year, there are simply more cards. You still get one encased auto per box, but the 2025 version has (2) 7-card packs with a parallel in each, whereas 2024 had just (1) 3-card pack with a parallel.
Rookie Variations and Misses
One of my favorite short prints in this set is the rookie design variation with a giant Topps RC logo in the background. They come out roughly 1:25 packs so about one per case. There are 30 names on the checklist and plenty of parallels of each to collect.
The only downside to this product is it releases so early in the release calendar that you miss out on a lot of big name rookies. There was no Paul Skenes, Wyatt Langford or any of the three Jacksons as they didn’t debut until well after the set was printed. They also can’t retroactively roll them over to 2025 because they are part of the 2024 class and do not want to confuse collectors.
Don’t Sleep on the Inserts
One of the coolest card designs in the past few years was last year’s Depth of Darkness inserts that were layered cards with a shadowbox look which made them really pop. This year they are back with a different feel but still have the large feel. These fall about one in every four cases
Other short print inserts that can be pulled at an easier rate are Hit the Lights (1:73 packs) which gives the look of superstars shining brightly through stadium lights and Nocturnal (1:49 packs) which gives almost an Alien vs Predator vibe. We’ll see how these are received by the community overall.
Black is Back
I opened a pair of hobby boxes from my local shop was overall pleased with the product. I may even go back for more after they restock.
The card stock is very sturdy and even the base design is appealing. Luck wasn’t on my side this time, but did land a Jordan Lawler base auto as well as an Aaron Judge blue parallel #/150. Anytime you can acquire a numbered version of the AL home run king, it’s a good time.