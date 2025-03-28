Is the 2024 Topps Heritage High Number Release Worth It?
Topps just came out with their new 2024 Heritage High Number. What can collectors find in the release, and is it worth the cost?
Just when we thought we could turn the page to 2025 Topps sets, they grab us back with another 2024 rookie class release in Topps Heritage High Number. A product that is aimed at set collectors and folks chasing the elusive red ink autos.
We’re Not Done Yet
Just when we didn’t think we’d have another crack to pull a Paul Skenes rookie card, Topps delivers. It won’t be the most sought after rookie card for the vaunted 2024 class, but landing a red ink auto of any rookie will be a prized possession for sure.
The card stock for this set is more on the thick side, paying homage to the sets of the past in more ways than just the 1975 Topps Set design. With 24 packs and nine cards per pack, there’s plenty of cards that you’ll come away with for roughly $230 a hobby box.
Mixing Generations
While a majority of the 225 base card set is current players, Heritage always does a great job of including the past with the present. Whether it’s an insert set dedicated to Fred Lynn’s historic 1975 season where he won both Rookie of the Year and MVP or even cut autos from celebrities that were big that year, this product is definitely a fun trip down memory lane.
While a majority of the cards are of the base stock variety, you are guaranteed at least five chrome versions of the cards per box. In fact, the best card I pulled from my box happened to be a Yogi Berra chrome variation black border /75 which I’m certainly sending to PSA.
The Hunt for Red…Ink
The main chase with Heritage High Number every year is the Real One Autographs. Every base card has a facsimile auto from the particular player but we’re looking for the autos and they’re not easy to hit as you’re only guaranteed one auto OR memorabilia card per box on average.
But if you’re lucky enough to land the Real One Red Ink auto that is hand numbered /75 then you’re in business. They fall about 1:550 hobby packs so roughly one per case. It’s a 2024 release so it will always have the buzz going for it as long as this rookie class continues to impress, but for the price and hit rate of the red ink, I’m not a huge fan overall. Heritage High Number will always have it’s audience, that audience just isn’t a huge section of current hobby.