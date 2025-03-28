Is the 2024 Topps Heritage High Number Release Worth It?

Just when we thought we could turn the page to 2025 Topps sets, they grab us back with another 2024 rookie class release in Topps Heritage High Number. A product that is aimed at set collectors and folks chasing the elusive red ink autos.

We’re Not Done Yet

Just when we didn’t think we’d have another crack to pull a Paul Skenes rookie card, Topps delivers. It won’t be the most sought after rookie card for the vaunted 2024 class, but landing a red ink auto of any rookie will be a prized possession for sure.

The card stock for this set is more on the thick side, paying homage to the sets of the past in more ways than just the 1975 Topps Set design. With 24 packs and nine cards per pack, there’s plenty of cards that you’ll come away with for roughly $230 a hobby box.

Mixing Generations

While a majority of the 225 base card set is current players, Heritage always does a great job of including the past with the present. Whether it’s an insert set dedicated to Fred Lynn’s historic 1975 season where he won both Rookie of the Year and MVP or even cut autos from celebrities that were big that year, this product is definitely a fun trip down memory lane.