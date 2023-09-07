2023 Bowman Chrome: Top Autographs to Chase

He has done everything he can control, continuing to produce at the Triple-A level while playing fantastic defense at a premium position. There may not be a superstar ceiling to dream on, but Ortiz can really hit for average as well as more power than most would expect.

Brandon Mayea – OF – Yankees

While he may not be a top 100 prospect yet, Mayea signed for a whopping $4.35 million as an international free agent at the start of the year thanks to his elite speed and impressive feel for the barrel.

It’s hard to have any major takeaways from the DSL, but his first pro season has been a success, showcasing a patient approach while flashing above average exit velocities in his age 17 campaign. Mayea of course has a long way to go, but the tools and projection are exciting. He will surely be a popular chase given his organization and his signing bonus.

Tier 2

Keiner Delgado – INF – Yankees

Another impressive international free agent in the Yankees system, Delgado made the jump stateside after a strong showing in the DSL and was just as impressive in the Complex League. Delgado walked more than he struck out while launching eight homers along with 36 stolen bases.

Smaller in stature, Delgado has sneaky power to his pull side with a plus feel to hit from both sides of the plate and great speed. There’s a lot to like from the Yankees middle infield prospect and it is impossible to deny his results thus far…even if we have yet to see him above the complex.

Jacob Melton – OF – Astros

An exciting blend of speed and power, Melton mashed his way through High-A in his first full pro season, earning a late-season bump to Double-A from the generally conservative Astros. The 2022 second round pick slipped out of the first round due to some whiff concerns, but his solid approach and plus power have overridden the yellow flags.