2023 MLB Betting Preview: Win Totals, Odds, Projections

New York Mets: 91.5 Wins (Lean: Over)

No Carlos Correa, no problem. This team is still incredibly balanced, with stars all over the roster. They lost key pieces but added new ones. Losing Jacob deGrom is tough, but replacing him with Justin Verlander weathers the storm.

While the rotation is fantastic, the bullpen suffered an enormous blow. Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon and will miss the rest of the 2023 season. When your bullpen is the weak link already, that’s crushing for the Mets.

What they still have is the best combination of offense and defense. They own one of baseball’s best rotations. I will not be betting on this team in 2023 when it comes to the futures market.

Note: The line moved from 95.5 wins to 91.5 wins, one of the most significant drops in the futures market.

Philadelphia Phillies: 88.5 Wins (Lean: Under)

That is another line that feels spot on. The only reason I lean towards the under is my gambling brain. This team just made a miraculous run to the World Series, and now they have a line under 90 wins. My heart says to take the over, but my brain thinks the under is the right play.

Adding Trea Turner and Taijuan Walker should help this team immediately, but they still have holes that often are exposed in the regular season, in addition to Bryce Harper being out for at least the first half. They also lost star first basemen Rhys Hoskins to an ACL tear in Spring Training.

The lack of defense concerns me, and an injury to either Zach Wheeler or Aaron Nola could knock this team off the rails. I originally had this number at 92 wins, but I may be off here with how suspiciously low the line is.

Note: The line has dropped from 89.5 to 88.5 since it opened.

Pittsburgh Pirates: 68.5 Wins (Lean: Under)

The future looks bright in Pittsburgh, but they are still a few years away from competing. If star center fielder Bryan Reynolds is traded, the Pirates are in trouble in 2023. It’s been reported that they want to extend him before the season starts, so be on the look-out for that.

He’s the best player on the team, and without him, the season appears lost. Outside of a few nice players, this roster looks one of the weakest in Major League Baseball. They have some exciting young players but are destined for last place in the NL Central. 68.5 wins seem too many, but it’s not worth betting the under.

Note: Since opening, this line has moved from 65.5 to 68.5 wins.

San Diego Padres: 93.5 Wins (Lean: Under)

I think this team wins anywhere from 88 to 100 games. So much variance here.

They could easily go over if everything goes right. Fernando Tatis Jr will return after a month or so and could hit the ground running. Manny Machado could post another MVP- caliber season, and Juan Soto could do the same. Like the Phillies, this team is star-studded at the top, but I still have concerns over a full 162-game schedule. They are loaded, but the lack of depth is troubling. Look for them to make a deep playoff run after a relatively quiet regular season.

They are a team to watch come playoff time. They are worth a sprinkle on futures, but I’m staying away.

Note: The line has not moved since it opened.

San Francisco Giants: 81.5 Wins (Lean: Under)

When I first saw this line, I almost jumped on the over. I have the Giants winning 81 games this season, so I saw 2.5 games of value from the opening line of 78.5. Since then, this line has jumped to 81.5, and now I’ll pass.

They have one of the more underrated rotations in Major League Baseball. I like them down to Alex Wood as the fifth starter. They also feature an above-average bullpen led by Camilo Doval at the top. The problem is offense; I think they finish in the bottom-10 of the league.

Another harsh reality for the Giants is the rule changes. They aren’t a fast team and rely on the shift often. Both should prove troublesome for the Giants, and I expect them to miss the playoffs again.

Note: The line has moved from 78.5 to 81.5 Wins

St. Louis Cardinals: 88.5 Wins (Lean: Under)

My gambling brain is lighting up again. This team won 93 games last season…what’s with this line? The offense had two top-three MVP candidates, and they added Willson Contreras. Contreras is not only a good player, but it was the exact position the Cardinals needed.

My guess is the line is the way it is due to the lack of starting pitching. Adam Wainwright turns 42 in August, and Miles Mikolas turns 35. Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz combined for just 84 innings in 2022. If this team doesn’t address the pitching, they could be in for a rougher season than many people think.

The rule changes will be very kind to the Cardinals. They are electric on the basepaths, and they play excellent defense. I want to bet this over so badly, but I can’t make sense of the line. I have this team winning 92 games, so I should be on the over. I just can’t; this line is too fishy.

Note: This line moved from 89.5 to 88.5 since it opened.

Washington Nationals: 59.5 Wins (Lean: Over)

We are ending the article with what could be the worst team in baseball next year. This team showed some heart after dealing with Juan Soto and Josh Bell. They finished the season 20-39 after shedding players at the deadline. That doesn’t sound like much, but it was nearly an identical winning percentage to the first 103 games with Soto and Bell.

They have some exciting youngsters, most notably CJ Abrams, but I’m afraid this team is destined for last place in the NL East. I originally leaned under 61.5, but now with the line drop, I see some decent value on the over. I have this team winning 61 games.

Note: This line has moved from 61.5 to 59.5 since it opened.

My MLB Futures Picks

Seattle Mariners Over 87.5 Wins (-115) 2 Units

Arizona Diamondbacks Over 74.5 Wins (-110) 2 Units

Cleveland Guardians to Win NL Central (+130) 2 U

Cleveland Guardians Over 86.5 Games (-115) 2 U

Tampa Bay Rays to Win AL East (+350) 0.5 U

Atlanta Braves to Win NL East (+105) 2U

Atlanta Braves to Win National League Pennant (+400) 1 U

Seattle Mariners to Win American League (+1000) 1 U

Atlanta Braves to Win World Series (+750) 1 U

Seattle Mariners to Win World Series (+2000) 1U

____________________________________________________________

Get Peter’s Bets Texted to You All Season!