World Series Game 4 Best Bets; Yankees vs Dodgers Picks & Player Props

When looking at the bottom of these lineups, one player is getting no line respect, even though he’s been one of the better bats in the lineup. The reason he’s not priced appropriately is that his production has yet to be there necessarily. However, he’s been on a streak at home, lit up the exit velocity charts yesterday, and is facing his former team. I’m talking about Alex Verdugo.

Los Angeles Dodgers By the Numbers

Regular Season Statistics

Offense

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS fWAR Shohei Ohtani (DH) 181 .431 1.036 9.2 Mookie Betts (RF) 141 .371 .863 4.4 Freddie Freeman (1B) 137 .365 .854 4.0 Teoscar Hernandez (LF) 134 .360 .840 3.5 Max Muncy (3B) 135 .362 .852 2.4 Will Smith (C) 111 .326 .760 2.7 Enrique Hernandez (CF) 83 .285 .654 0.7 Tommy Edman (SS) 98 .307 .711 0.9 Gavin Lux (2B) 100 .310 .703 1.5 Team 118 .337 .781 33.7 These are offensive statistics from the 2024 regular season. I pulled everything from the typical starting lineup; at the bottom, that’s the entire team. So the starters’ stats won’t add up to the final tally because it incorporates all players from the regular season.

Playoff Statistics

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS Hard-Hit Rate Shohei Ohtani (DH) 166 .409 .934 44% Mookie Betts (RF) 182 .435 1.063 47.2% Freddie Freeman (1B) 31 .208 .461 26.9% Teoscar Hernandez (LF) 101 .312 .690 32.1% Max Muncy (3B) 187 .439 1.014 34.8% Will Smith (C) 78 .277 .605 28.1% Enrique Hernandez (CF) 145 .377 .863 24% Tommy Edman (SS) 123 .345 .811 22% Gavin Lux (2B) 61 .258 .593 26.1% Team 122 .343 .785 30.8% These are offensive statistics from this year’s playoffs to see the hottest hitters in the lineup. I substituted Hard-Hit rate for fWAR in the playoffs, so we can see who consistently hits the ball the hardest. Players hitting the ball hard without seeing results may be in line for a better series moving forward, and vice versa.

Starting Rotation (Regular Season)

Name xERA SIERA FIP xFIP Jack Flaherty 3.51 3.10 3.48 3.00 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 3.44 3.14 2.61 2.86 Walker Buehler 4.68 4.54 5.54 4.49 These are the three projected starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs.

Name ERA SIERA FIP xFIP Jack Flaherty 7.04 5.51 6.23 5.86 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 5.11 3.61 4.71 4.07 Walker Buehler 6.00 4.55 4.61 5.18 Team 6.08 4.78 5.59 5.17 These are the three projected starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs. This is just looking at how they’ve performed in the playoffs this season.

New York Yankees By the Numbers

Regular Season Statistics

Offense

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS fWAR Aaron Judge (CF) 218 .476 1.159 11.2 Juan Soto (RF) 180 .421 .988 8.1 Gleyber Torres (2B) 104 .313 .708 1.7 Giancarlo Stanton (DH) 116 .330 .773 0.8 Austin Wells (C) 105 .315 .717 3.4 Anthony Volpe (SS) 86 .287 .657 3.4 Jazz Chisholm (3B) 132 .353 .825 2.3 Anthony Rizzo (1B) 84 .285 .636 -0.2 Alex Verdugo (LF) 83 .283 .675 0.6 Team 117 .331 .761 33.7 These are offensive statistics from the 2024 regular season. I pulled everything from the typical starting lineup; at the bottom, that’s the entire team. So, the starters’ stats won’t add up to the final tally because it incorporates all players from the regular season.

Playoff Statistics

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS Hard-Hit Rate Aaron Judge (CF) 94 .299 .704 45% Juan Soto (RF) 203 .452 1.106 44.4% Gleyber Torres (2B) 141 .365 .832 33.3% Giancarlo Stanton (DH) 220 .478 1.179 59.3% Austin Wells (C) -1 .163 .348 33.3% Anthony Volpe (SS) 147 .374 .804 39.1% Jazz Chisholm (3B) 37 .218 .481 29.2% Anthony Rizzo (1B) 182 .423 1.000 0% Alex Verdugo (LF) 60 .251 .544 25% Team 117 .330 .759 36.6% These are offensive statistics from this year’s playoffs to see the hottest hitters in the lineup. I substituted Hard-Hit rate for fWAR in the playoffs, so we can see who consistently hits the ball the hardest. Players hitting the ball hard without seeing results may be in line for a better series moving forward, and vice versa.

Starting Rotation (Regular Season)

Name xERA SIERA FIP xFIP Gerrit Cole 3.59 3.79 3.69 3.99 Carlos Rodon 3.96 3.78 4.39 4.09 Clarke Schmidt 3.75 3.77 3.58 3.92 Luis Gil 3.83 4.22 4.14 4.36 These are the four projected starting pitchers for the New York Yankees in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs.

Starting Rotation (Playoffs)

Name ERA SIERA FIP xFIP Gerrit Cole 3.31 5.02 3.60 5.39 Carlos Rodon 4.40 1.75 2.12 1.99 Clarke Schmidt 3.86 4.37 4.56 4.62 Luis Gil 4.50 6.74 3.92 6.94 Team 3.89 3.81 3.35 4.26 These are the four projected starting pitchers for the New York Yankees in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs. This is just looking at how they’ve performed in the playoffs this season.

Two players had multiple 100 MPH batted balls last night. Teoscar Hernandez and Alex Verdugo. It makes sense that it would be Teoscar; he’s outstanding and priced like it, but Verdugo isn’t. One of those Verdugo 100 MPH batted balls ended up in an out, even though it had a .430 xBA. The other ball he hit went over the fence against an elite reliever in Michael Kopech.

He’s recorded at least one batted ball over 95 MPH in all three games of this series. He went hitless in game two but had a 95 MPH flyout and a 90 MPH flyout. Not great, but he has been squaring the ball up, which is what we are looking for when analyzing the bottom of these lineups.

When looking at the series’ first game, he had a 102 MPH groundout and a 91 MPH single. So, in 10 ABs, he has four batted balls over 95 MPH and six batted balls over 90 MPH. That’s more than any Yankee at the bottom of the lineup.

I also like him today because there is a minimal chance he gets subbed out. Rizzo was pinch-ran for in this series, Wells and Trevino are a crapshoot, and Volpe needs to see breaking balls better. He’s a good defender in left, so we won’t see a defensive replacement, and he’s a solid base-runner, so it’s doubtful he gets pinch-ran for.

He’s not a guy the Dodgers will specifically bring in a left-hander to face because he hits last, and three of the four batters behind him are right-handed. He also rarely strikes out, sitting in the 88th percentile in strikeout rate, so we need one of these hard-hit balls to fall in the outfield.