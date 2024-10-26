World Series Game 2 Best Bets: New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks with Teoscar Hernández #37 during workouts at Camelback Ranch.
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks with Teoscar Hernández #37 during workouts at Camelback Ranch on February 14, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Freddie Freeman. Grand Slam to win Game 1 for the Dodgers. As a Yankee fan, that crushed me. As a bettor, it made us money on the over. At least I had that to fall back on.

We also lost on the Yankees Team Total Over 4.5 (+135), making our total profit for the game +0.0 units. No harm, no foul, and now we move to game two.

This article will feature my best bets for the series’ first game, but if you’re interested in a complete series breakdown, you can find that here.

This playoff run we’ve been on has been a lot of fun. We are up 10.60 Units in the playoffs, meaning a $100 unit bettor is up $1,060, taking my plays in October. We hope to continue the hot streak into the World Series, but nothing is guaranteed. I also want to remind everyone that my plays always get better as I’m able to watch how these two teams play each other. My worst days have always come in Game 1s, play accordingly. I have full confidence in these plays, but I think that disclaimer is important.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ 8:08 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Carlos Rodon (3.96 ERA) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3.00 ERA)

Nobody has better underlying metrics so far this postseason than Carlos Rodon. Unfortunately for him, he has his toughest matchup of the year. The Dodgers went 36-17 against lefties in the regular season while posting the highest wRC+ in the league. Outside of Manaea’s first start, the Dodgers have demolished every left-hander in their path. The Yankees path to a win is Rodon replicating Manaea’s performance while the Yankees get to Yamamoto early and then deep into the Dodgers bullpen.

That’s a lot to ask against this Dodgers offense, but it’s possible. I priced this game at Dodgers -140 to the Yankees at +120, so I’m in line with the market on a winner in this game. After watching last night’s game, I expected a juiced 8.5 total and that’s what we have. I still like the over, but I think this pitching matchup combined with a wild-card of an umpire. Per Umpire Auditor, Andy Fletcher had the worst game of the playoffs so far, missing 16 calls in Game 1 of the NLDS between the Mets and Phillies.

If I were to make a pick on the side or total, I would go with the over. I lean over because these offenses are so elite, but that’s the only reason. Rodon is pitching at a high level, and Yamamoto performed very well against the Yankees this season. I was at Yankee Stadium to watch him dice through their lineup, albeit it wasn’t the same lineup we see today. Every reliever should be available again; a juiced 8.5 is correct.

So that leaves us with looking at the prop market, and this player has been fantastic for us this postseason in spots like these. At home, against a lefty, you should know who I’m talking about.

Los Angeles Dodgers By the Numbers

Regular Season Statistics

Offense
NamewRC+wOBAOPSfWAR
Shohei Ohtani (DH) 181.4311.0369.2
Mookie Betts (RF)141.371.8634.4
Freddie Freeman (1B)137.365.8544.0
Teoscar Hernandez (LF)134.360.8403.5
Max Muncy (3B)135.362.8522.4
Will Smith (C)111.326.7602.7
Enrique Hernandez (CF)83.285.6540.7
Tommy Edman (SS)98.307.7110.9
Gavin Lux (2B) 100.310.7031.5
Team118.337.78133.7
These are offensive statistics from the 2024 regular season. I pulled everything from the typical starting lineup; at the bottom, that’s the entire team. So the starters’ stats won’t add up to the final tally because it incorporates all players from the regular season.

Playoff Statistics

NamewRC+wOBAOPSHard-Hit Rate
Shohei Ohtani (DH)166.409.93444%
Mookie Betts (RF)182.4351.06347.2%
Freddie Freeman (1B)31.208.46126.9%
Teoscar Hernandez (LF)101.312.69032.1%
Max Muncy (3B)187.4391.01434.8%
Will Smith (C)78.277.60528.1%
Enrique Hernandez (CF)145.377.86324%
Tommy Edman (SS)123.345.81122%
Gavin Lux (2B)61.258.59326.1%
Team122.343.78530.8%
These are offensive statistics from this year’s playoffs to see the hottest hitters in the lineup. I substituted Hard-Hit rate for fWAR in the playoffs, so we can see who consistently hits the ball the hardest. Players hitting the ball hard without seeing results may be in line for a better series moving forward, and vice versa.

Starting Rotation (Regular Season)

NamexERASIERAFIPxFIP
Jack Flaherty3.513.103.483.00
Yoshinobu Yamamoto3.443.142.612.86
Walker Buehler4.684.545.544.49
These are the three projected starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs.
NameERASIERAFIPxFIP
Jack Flaherty7.045.516.235.86
Yoshinobu Yamamoto5.113.614.714.07
Walker Buehler6.004.554.615.18
Team6.084.785.595.17
These are the three projected starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs. This is just looking at how they’ve performed in the playoffs this season.

New York Yankees By the Numbers

Regular Season Statistics

Offense
NamewRC+wOBAOPSfWAR
Aaron Judge (CF)218.4761.15911.2
Juan Soto (RF)180.421.9888.1
Gleyber Torres (2B) 104.313.7081.7
Giancarlo Stanton (DH)116.330.7730.8
Austin Wells (C)105.315.7173.4
Anthony Volpe (SS)86.287.6573.4
Jazz Chisholm (3B)132.353.8252.3
Anthony Rizzo (1B)84.285.636-0.2
Alex Verdugo (LF)83.283.6750.6
Team117.331.76133.7
These are offensive statistics from the 2024 regular season. I pulled everything from the typical starting lineup; at the bottom, that’s the entire team. So, the starters’ stats won’t add up to the final tally because it incorporates all players from the regular season.

Playoff Statistics

NamewRC+wOBAOPSHard-Hit Rate
Aaron Judge (CF)94.299.70445%
Juan Soto (RF)203.4521.10644.4%
Gleyber Torres (2B)141.365.83233.3%
Giancarlo Stanton (DH)220.4781.17959.3%
Austin Wells (C)-1.163.34833.3%
Anthony Volpe (SS)147.374.80439.1%
Jazz Chisholm (3B)37.218.48129.2%
Anthony Rizzo (1B)182.4231.0000%
Alex Verdugo (LF)60.251.54425%
Team117.330.75936.6%
These are offensive statistics from this year’s playoffs to see the hottest hitters in the lineup. I substituted Hard-Hit rate for fWAR in the playoffs, so we can see who consistently hits the ball the hardest. Players hitting the ball hard without seeing results may be in line for a better series moving forward, and vice versa.

Starting Rotation (Regular Season)

NamexERASIERAFIPxFIP
Gerrit Cole3.593.793.693.99
Carlos Rodon3.963.784.394.09
Clarke Schmidt3.753.773.583.92
Luis Gil3.834.224.144.36
These are the four projected starting pitchers for the New York Yankees in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs.

Starting Rotation (Playoffs)

NameERASIERAFIPxFIP
Gerrit Cole3.315.023.605.39
Carlos Rodon4.401.752.121.99
Clarke Schmidt3.864.374.564.62
Luis Gil4.506.743.926.94
Team3.893.813.354.26
These are the four projected starting pitchers for the New York Yankees in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs. This is just looking at how they’ve performed in the playoffs this season.

Teoscar Hernandez could have gone 3-4 yesterday. He had a 101.7 MPH lineout with a .430 xBA against Luke Weaver. Expected Batting Average (xBA) is a Statcast metric that measures the likelihood that a batted ball will become a hit. So, the expected batting average of contact like what Teoscar showed would be .430, but it ended up having an actual batting average of .000.

That wasn’t the only time he was robbed; he had a lineout against Gerrit Cole with a .830 xBA. He still had a hit in this game, ripping a single. He had some excellent ABs, but they didn’t produce much. Now, his lines are cheap in a better matchup.

Carlos Rodon is currently pitching at an elite level, but Teoscar is an elite weapon against left-handed pitching. He put up a .931 OPS against left-handed pitching this year, and his OPS is 85 points higher at home. There is no better matchup for Teoscar than a left-handed pitcher at Dodger Stadium.

Teoscar has faced off against Rodon before. He’s just 1-9 against him. That’s providing us some value in his lines. Not only is this usually a good matchup for him, but the average ball of his bat against Rodon is 99.4 MPH. Those stats are old, but still, when he sees him, the ball comes off his bat with authority.

Carlos Rodon is relatively straightforward; he’s like the left-handed Dylan Cease (who the Dodgers destroy every time). 75% of his arsenal is fastballs and sliders, and a most of those fastballs are up in the zone, and he tunnels the slider off that.

As you can see, Teoscar has crushed high fastballs against left-handed pitchers, the location Rodon mostly lives in. Rodon tunnels his slider off his fastball, and it normally ends up low and in. Can’t do that against Teoscar, that’s the location he crushes sliders.

Rodon does mix in a changeup and curveball to righties, but I wouldn’t do that to Teoscar, either. He has an 11 run-value against changeups and curveballs, his two favorite pitches to hit, and those numbers only go up against lefties.

For what Rodon wants to do, there isn’t a better matchup on the board, relative to price, than Teoscar Hernandez. I also looked at Tommy Edman and liked his matchup a lot today. He’s likely to be moved to the fifth hole against a lefty, but his lines are more expensive than Teoscar. Part of this bet is that Teoscar has hitters behind him to score, and Edman could be that bat.

Teoscar is very live for RBIs and runs in this category, even if he never gets a hit. We know how good the top of the lineup is; sacrifice flies are well within play. Mookie Betts didn’t have a hit yesterday and still went over this line. Being in the middle of that lineup leads to a ton of opportunities to get this over the hump. He can do it in one swing. He could smash a single that scores Ohtani, Mookie, or Freeman. He may get on by walking, and Edman, Hernandez, Smith, or Pages could drive him home.

At even money, Teoscar shows the most value of any player prop. I have this priced at -135, so I would bet this to -115.

The Pick: Teoscar Hernandez Over 1.5 H/R/RBI (+100) Risk 1 Unit

I put some bonus playoff picks in our free newsletter. Go check it out, it’s free!

