World Series Game 2 Best Bets: New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ 8:08 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Carlos Rodon (3.96 ERA) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3.00 ERA)

Nobody has better underlying metrics so far this postseason than Carlos Rodon. Unfortunately for him, he has his toughest matchup of the year. The Dodgers went 36-17 against lefties in the regular season while posting the highest wRC+ in the league. Outside of Manaea’s first start, the Dodgers have demolished every left-hander in their path. The Yankees path to a win is Rodon replicating Manaea’s performance while the Yankees get to Yamamoto early and then deep into the Dodgers bullpen.

That’s a lot to ask against this Dodgers offense, but it’s possible. I priced this game at Dodgers -140 to the Yankees at +120, so I’m in line with the market on a winner in this game. After watching last night’s game, I expected a juiced 8.5 total and that’s what we have. I still like the over, but I think this pitching matchup combined with a wild-card of an umpire. Per Umpire Auditor, Andy Fletcher had the worst game of the playoffs so far, missing 16 calls in Game 1 of the NLDS between the Mets and Phillies.

If I were to make a pick on the side or total, I would go with the over. I lean over because these offenses are so elite, but that’s the only reason. Rodon is pitching at a high level, and Yamamoto performed very well against the Yankees this season. I was at Yankee Stadium to watch him dice through their lineup, albeit it wasn’t the same lineup we see today. Every reliever should be available again; a juiced 8.5 is correct.

So that leaves us with looking at the prop market, and this player has been fantastic for us this postseason in spots like these. At home, against a lefty, you should know who I’m talking about.

Los Angeles Dodgers By the Numbers

Regular Season Statistics

Offense

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS fWAR Shohei Ohtani (DH) 181 .431 1.036 9.2 Mookie Betts (RF) 141 .371 .863 4.4 Freddie Freeman (1B) 137 .365 .854 4.0 Teoscar Hernandez (LF) 134 .360 .840 3.5 Max Muncy (3B) 135 .362 .852 2.4 Will Smith (C) 111 .326 .760 2.7 Enrique Hernandez (CF) 83 .285 .654 0.7 Tommy Edman (SS) 98 .307 .711 0.9 Gavin Lux (2B) 100 .310 .703 1.5 Team 118 .337 .781 33.7 These are offensive statistics from the 2024 regular season. I pulled everything from the typical starting lineup; at the bottom, that’s the entire team. So the starters’ stats won’t add up to the final tally because it incorporates all players from the regular season.

Playoff Statistics

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS Hard-Hit Rate Shohei Ohtani (DH) 166 .409 .934 44% Mookie Betts (RF) 182 .435 1.063 47.2% Freddie Freeman (1B) 31 .208 .461 26.9% Teoscar Hernandez (LF) 101 .312 .690 32.1% Max Muncy (3B) 187 .439 1.014 34.8% Will Smith (C) 78 .277 .605 28.1% Enrique Hernandez (CF) 145 .377 .863 24% Tommy Edman (SS) 123 .345 .811 22% Gavin Lux (2B) 61 .258 .593 26.1% Team 122 .343 .785 30.8% These are offensive statistics from this year’s playoffs to see the hottest hitters in the lineup. I substituted Hard-Hit rate for fWAR in the playoffs, so we can see who consistently hits the ball the hardest. Players hitting the ball hard without seeing results may be in line for a better series moving forward, and vice versa.

Starting Rotation (Regular Season)

Name xERA SIERA FIP xFIP Jack Flaherty 3.51 3.10 3.48 3.00 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 3.44 3.14 2.61 2.86 Walker Buehler 4.68 4.54 5.54 4.49 These are the three projected starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs.

Name ERA SIERA FIP xFIP Jack Flaherty 7.04 5.51 6.23 5.86 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 5.11 3.61 4.71 4.07 Walker Buehler 6.00 4.55 4.61 5.18 Team 6.08 4.78 5.59 5.17 These are the three projected starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs. This is just looking at how they’ve performed in the playoffs this season.

New York Yankees By the Numbers

Regular Season Statistics

Offense

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS fWAR Aaron Judge (CF) 218 .476 1.159 11.2 Juan Soto (RF) 180 .421 .988 8.1 Gleyber Torres (2B) 104 .313 .708 1.7 Giancarlo Stanton (DH) 116 .330 .773 0.8 Austin Wells (C) 105 .315 .717 3.4 Anthony Volpe (SS) 86 .287 .657 3.4 Jazz Chisholm (3B) 132 .353 .825 2.3 Anthony Rizzo (1B) 84 .285 .636 -0.2 Alex Verdugo (LF) 83 .283 .675 0.6 Team 117 .331 .761 33.7 These are offensive statistics from the 2024 regular season. I pulled everything from the typical starting lineup; at the bottom, that’s the entire team. So, the starters’ stats won’t add up to the final tally because it incorporates all players from the regular season.

Playoff Statistics

Name wRC+ wOBA OPS Hard-Hit Rate Aaron Judge (CF) 94 .299 .704 45% Juan Soto (RF) 203 .452 1.106 44.4% Gleyber Torres (2B) 141 .365 .832 33.3% Giancarlo Stanton (DH) 220 .478 1.179 59.3% Austin Wells (C) -1 .163 .348 33.3% Anthony Volpe (SS) 147 .374 .804 39.1% Jazz Chisholm (3B) 37 .218 .481 29.2% Anthony Rizzo (1B) 182 .423 1.000 0% Alex Verdugo (LF) 60 .251 .544 25% Team 117 .330 .759 36.6% These are offensive statistics from this year’s playoffs to see the hottest hitters in the lineup. I substituted Hard-Hit rate for fWAR in the playoffs, so we can see who consistently hits the ball the hardest. Players hitting the ball hard without seeing results may be in line for a better series moving forward, and vice versa.

Starting Rotation (Regular Season)

Name xERA SIERA FIP xFIP Gerrit Cole 3.59 3.79 3.69 3.99 Carlos Rodon 3.96 3.78 4.39 4.09 Clarke Schmidt 3.75 3.77 3.58 3.92 Luis Gil 3.83 4.22 4.14 4.36 These are the four projected starting pitchers for the New York Yankees in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs.

Starting Rotation (Playoffs)

Name ERA SIERA FIP xFIP Gerrit Cole 3.31 5.02 3.60 5.39 Carlos Rodon 4.40 1.75 2.12 1.99 Clarke Schmidt 3.86 4.37 4.56 4.62 Luis Gil 4.50 6.74 3.92 6.94 Team 3.89 3.81 3.35 4.26 These are the four projected starting pitchers for the New York Yankees in order of which game they will pitch. These four advanced numbers are what I view as the most important. xERA, SIERA, and xFIP are more predictive; while FIP is similar to ERA, it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over (strikeouts, walks, hit-by-pitches, and home runs. This is just looking at how they’ve performed in the playoffs this season.

Teoscar Hernandez could have gone 3-4 yesterday. He had a 101.7 MPH lineout with a .430 xBA against Luke Weaver. Expected Batting Average (xBA) is a Statcast metric that measures the likelihood that a batted ball will become a hit. So, the expected batting average of contact like what Teoscar showed would be .430, but it ended up having an actual batting average of .000.

That wasn’t the only time he was robbed; he had a lineout against Gerrit Cole with a .830 xBA. He still had a hit in this game, ripping a single. He had some excellent ABs, but they didn’t produce much. Now, his lines are cheap in a better matchup.