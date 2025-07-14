Who Will Win The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby?

Home Run Derby Rules

In 2015, the rules changed from an “outs” based game to one with a clock. This changed the dynamic of the competition, as now it’s more of a battle of stamina.

This year’s first round will have no predetermined seeds. All eight hitters compete, and the top four home run totals will move on to the next round. If there is a tie after the first round, the tiebreaker will be who had the longest home run hit in that round. Byron Buxton hit a ball 479 feet and owns the farthest home run of the bunch.

In round 1, each batter will have three minutes or 40 pitches, whichever comes first, to his as many home runs as possible. There is also a bonus period for each player that lasts for three outs (any non-home run swing). If a player hits a home run of at least 425 feet within the bonus period, the period is extended until the player records a fourth out.

In the semifinals, the format shifts to “knockout style,” with No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3, with seeds determined by first-round home run total. Players will have two minutes or 27 pitches in the semifinals and finals, and home run totals from the first round don’t carry over.

Ties in the semifinals or finals are broken by a 60-second “swing-off” with no additional time added. If a tie remains after the “swing-off,” batters then engage in successive three-swing “swing-offs” until there is a winner.

This year, there is a new wrinkle to the clock. There is a maximum number of pitches each hitter can see in each round. The first round and semifinals will end when three minutes, or 40 pitches, are up. In the finals, it will end whenever two minutes, or 27 pitches, come first, excluding the bonus period.