Monday MLB Best Bets, May 5 MLB Picks, MLB Player Props Today

Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers @ 7:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Astros: Ronel Blanco (5.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, in 28.1 IP)

Brewers: Tobias Myers (5.14 ERA, 1.86 WHIP in 7 Innings)

Going through this board had me questioning my projections. I noticed that Tobias Myers’ lines projected a 3-4 inning outing, as his hits allowed line was low, as was his earned runs. His strikeout line was lower than I thought it would be as well. I contacted our Brewers writers, and they feel confident this will be a normal start for him.

He started the year on the IL and debuted against the Giants on April 24th. He threw four innings, but more importantly, they let him go 82 pitches. I was worried about my projection because he only went two innings in his next start and was removed after 49 pitches. Then, he threw an inning in relief on May 2.

However, I’ve been told by our Brewers writer on staff, Joey Peterson, that “It doesn’t sound like he has any restrictions today. I believe his inning of relief was to continue getting him some work since he only threw 49 on Wednesday, but that was only because he couldn’t hit the strike zone. From what I’ve heard it should be a normal start today.” “I can tell you with certainty, though, his Wednesday outing was a benching and not a workload restriction.”

After watching Tobias Myers’ media presser after that last start, that information seems correct.

Similar to benching a couple position players this weekend, Pat Murphy said he was “sending a message” to Tobias Myers by pulling him after 2 spotty innings.



“This is how we're going to do it,” Murphy said.



Here’s what Myers said postgame of the short start: pic.twitter.com/2XNbiRFHVd — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) May 1, 2025

He was removed from that start because he couldn’t throw a strike, not because management limited him. That inning of relief he threw was only to get him some more work after only throwing 49 pitches. So, if we treat this as a typical workload, all of his props show value to the over.

He was over this line in 18 of his 26 starts last season (69%). He even went over this line in his first start this year, only going four innings. While he has performed better in Milwaukee in his career thus far, he is still over this line in seven of his 13 home starts (54%).