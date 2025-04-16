Wednesday MLB Best Bets, April 16 MLB Picks Today

The Rays’ bullpen is also in a great spot to come in after Littell. The Rays’ two best relievers, Fairbanks and Uceta, still haven’t pitched in a while, so we should see them regardless of the score. Mason Montgomery and Garrett Cleavinger are also available, as are a few more arms that haven’t gotten much work lately. The Rays have a top ten bullpen at the worst, so I don’t see the Red Sox going over their 4.5 team total, which is juiced to the under anyway.

I also don’t see a path to success for the Rays offense in this one. Sean Newcomb’s underlying ERA predictors point towards future success for the left-hander. While he’s rocking a 4.97 ERA to start the year, his FIP is 2.55, his xERA is 3.44, and his SIERA is 4.02. That’s where he eventually settles in, sitting at the end of the year with an ERA near four.

While his four-seam fastball is only 93 MPH, opponents only hit .133 with a .149 xwOBA against it. It’s his most-used offering, and batters are having difficulty squaring it up. His slurve looks like a plus pitch with a 42% whiff rate and a .147 xwOBA against. He’s not going to win a CY Young anytime soon, but I believe he’s a fine pitcher capable of success in this matchup.

The Rays’ lineup is off to a roaring start, and against righties, they are a force to be reckoned with. Two of the best hitters in the league right now, Jonathan Aranda and Kam Mizner, are obliterating right-handed pitching. Brandon Lowe crushes them, as does Jake Mangum. However, they haven’t been able to replicate that success against lefties, sitting with a 100 wRC+ this season, at league average.

It’s not a bad offense against lefties, as they got to Chris Sale for three runs in his last start, but when the Rays offense won’t have Mizner and Aranda in it, I’ll take my chances that it’s a slower day for their offense.

The Red Sox bullpen is also in a decent spot for this one. Aroldis Chapman should be available after only throwing five pitches yesterday, and he had an off day on Monday. Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten are ready to go, so the Red Sox will have their three best prepared for this one. The only relievers not available are Michael Fulmer and Zack Kelly, which is fine by me.