MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Albert Suarez is pitching incredibly well right now. He’s posted a 1.97 ERA in the month of August and is coming off a great start against the Rockies in Colorado. He did allow eight hits in that game but consistently stranded runners, something he’s done all season that’s bound to hurt him at some point.

Suarez has been a great story this season. A 34 year old who last pitched in MLB back in 2017 has had a career year pitching for the Orioles. I’ve watched ten or more starts just to try and figure out how he’s doing it. With respect to him, it’s a lot of luck.

70% of what he throws are four-seam fastballs and cutters. His strikeout rate is well below average, and his Hard-Hit and walk rates are slightly above average. He doesn’t keep the ball on the ground; he’s just been fortunate that the contact allowed is going towards his defenders.

His SIERA is 4.61 and his xERA is over four. If we are talking about pitchers due for regression, he’s near the top of the list. Wouldn’t it be poetic if the White Sox could finally be the team to do it?

The books think Suarez might not have the most fantastic day in the world. His earned run line is juiced to -150 on the over 1.5, which is definitely interesting. The White Sox are coming off a shutout, and the previous day were dominated by Cade Povich who had an ERA over six coming into that game. If we check out his fantasy score on DFS apps, they have him at 31.5, a line he’s been over in four of his last five starts.

His hits line is juiced to the over even though he’s gone under that line in three of his last five games. He’s plus money to record a win against the worst team that has ever stepped on the field, and he’s coming off two wins in his last three starts.