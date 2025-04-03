Thursday MLB Best Bets, MLB Picks and Player Props for April 3, 2025

Walker joined the Phillies after a solid 2022 campaign with the Mets, and in 2023, he was a fine pitcher. However, in 2024, things fell apart, pitching to a 7.10 ERA through 83 innings. He deserved every run, posting a 7.09 ERA, the fourth worst in baseball. He saw a drop in velocity, and the batters stopped swinging and missing. He finished last year in the first percentile in whiff rate and the third percentile in strikeout rate. For those confused about the percentile rankings, you want to be closer to 100… not three.

Taijuan Walker is here to make a spot start when the Phillies already won the series’ first two games. Walker will have plenty of help behind him after Zack Wheeler gobbled up seven innings, and the Phillies bullpen had a rest day before that. The only pitcher in the Phillies bullpen who’s not on a great rest schedule is Matt Strahm, after throwing 30 pitches yesterday.

In 2024, Taijuan Walker went under 4.5 strikeouts in ten of his 15 starts (67%). His performance worsened as the season went along, going under in seven of his last ten starts, including six of his previous seven. Over his last seven starts, he only averaged 2.7 strikeouts per game.

Among pitchers with at least 80 innings last season, he has the eighth lowest K/9 at 6.24. Pitchers in a similar spot last year were San Diego’s Randy Vasquez and Pittsburgh’s Bailey Falter. Vasquez pitched well in his first game but only struck out three over six innings. Falter went six innings, allowing just two runs, and only struck out four. Those are different matchups, but a 4.5 line for Walker is too high.

It’s likely higher than it should be due to the matchup. The Rockies just struck out ten times against Zack Wheeler and seven times against Cristopher Sanchez. They strike out at a 31.8% rate against right-handers, the second-highest rate in baseball.

Let’s be fair to Colorado. Yes, they have a terrible lineup, but they’ve faced Zack Wheeler, Taj Bradley, Zack Littell, and Ryan Pepiot. Three pitchers have some of the best strikeout stuff in the league, and Littell’s strikeout rate was nearly 7% higher than Walker’s last year.