Saturday MLB Best Bets, April 12 MLB Picks & Player Props

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres @ 8:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Rockies: Chase Dollander (7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP in 5 Innings)

Padres: Kyle Hart (11.12 ERA, 2.12 WHIP in 5.2 Innings)

Kyle Hart clutched up for us when we took him over 3.5 strikeouts against a Guardians team that struck out at one of the lowest rates in baseball. We took him due to the mystery surrounding the man who returned from the KBO after a brief MLB stint. He amazed in Korea and showed impressive stuff in his first outing back in the States.

However, he got crushed by the Cubs in his last start. It was his “welcome back to the big leagues” start. Hart completely lost the strike zone, walking four. When he had to get it in the strike zone, it got belted. He didn’t even get out of the first inning, allowing five runs, ballooning his ERA to 11.17.

This is the perfect buy-low spot to get back in on Hart. His arm will be fresh after throwing just 39 pitches, and he’ll be determined to prove himself against one of the worst offenses in baseball.

He reminded me of Matthew Boyd, coming off seven strikeouts against the Dodgers in his first start. Tall, lanky lefty throwing from a three quarter slot that can get plenty of swings and misses on their sweeper and changeup, while working up in the zone with the four-seamer and displaying a sinker.

He hasn’t been over 4.5 strikeouts yet, getting to four in his first start in five innings while being limited to 80 pitches. Then, he got blown up by the Cubs, striking out zero. Regarding strikeouts, these are two of the toughest to back right out of the gate. The Guardians have the seventh-lowest strikeout rate against lefties, and the Cubs have the second-lowest, plus one of the best offenses in baseball.

Now, he gets a date with the Rockies back at his ballpark. The Rockies got blown away by right-hander Nick Pivetta yesterday, and they hold the sixth-highest strikeout rate against lefties this season. Last season, the Rockies struck out 27.3% of the time against southpaws, the second-worst mark in baseball. On the road against lefties, that number rose to 30.2%, three percent higher than any team in baseball.